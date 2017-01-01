Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells says he was always confident he could put away the free-kick which earned Huddersfield Town a point against Blackburn Rovers - even if his teammates weren’t!

The 26-year-old notched his sixth goal of the season three minutes into time added on after defence-minded Rovers had pinched an 81st-minute opener through Danny Graham.

Wells’ third goal in five games, sweetly struck from a central position just outside the area, put Town fourth in the Championship ahead of the Monday trip to second-bottom Wigan Athletic, who drew 0-0 at Derby County.

“It feels like an important point,” said Wells.

“It was disappointing to have dominated the game in the manner we did only to concede a bit of a sloppy goal.

“But it’s hard to come back from those type of things, and we managed it.

“Maybe it’s because we play down the wings a lot, but we don’t get too many free-kicks in that kind of position, which is one that suits me.

“The short range makes it tricky, because you have to get it up and over the wall.

“But if you can get manage that, it’s hard for the keeper.

“Some of the lads doubted me, but I knew I could do it and it was great to see the ball go in.

“It keeps our ground as a bit of a fortress and it keeps our unbeaten run (now six games) going.”

Town are seeking a fifth win in seven at Wigan, who won 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on November 28 but have taken only one point from six games since.

And Wells added: “We fully believe we can go there and turn them over.

“We need to start strongly, get ourselves in front and play our way for the full 90 minutes.

“Fourth place is great. It’s not a fluke, we deserve it, but we have to keep going.”