Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock will be revisiting one of his old stomping grounds on Sunday when the south Wales club arrive in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town play Cardiff on the final day of the regular Sky Bet Championship season at the John Smith's Stadium.

The journeyman boss will be out to put a dampener on Town's campaign by collecting all three points for his current side - yet with one eye on the play-offs, the Terriers may not be too bothered by defeat to the Bluebirds.

Warnock is one of the very few Town managers to help the club get promoted, with the feat being achieved back in the mid-90s - something most Town fans will remember well.

And his current Cardiff side are a stubborn opponent and won't be easy to beat.

Warnock has done a great job in getting the Welsh club to safety since arriving at the club back in October.

A club that at one stage looked certain for relegation have now become one of the hardest teams to get a result against.

Warnock has won 14 of the 35 games he has taken charge of, drawing nine and losing 12 - giving him a win percentage of 40%.

The only managers to have a worse win percentage than that who are sat above Cardiff City in the table is Alex Neil/Alan Irvine (Norwich City), Simon Grayson (Preston North End), Dean Smith (Brentford), and finally Steve Bruce (Aston Villa).

The Cardiff boss' has committed himself to another season with the Bluebirds, and promotion next year would see him break the record for most promotions as a manager with eight.