Huddersfield Town will have to defy history once again if they are to clinch a first Premier League victory when they play their debut match on Saturday, August 12.

Town will find out who they will take on in the opening day fixtures on Wednesday, but the Terriers face an uphill struggle to claim the three points against any top tier side.

Since the Premier League began 25 years ago, only 14 newly-promoted teams have won their first outing out of a possible 74 - an 18.9 per cent win rate.

Only 18 have earned a point while 42 sides have tasted defeat on the opening weekend.

Last season Hull City beat champions Leicester City, while Middlesbrough earned a point against Stoke City and Burnley were beaten by Swansea City.

Only twice in Premier League history have all three clubs avoided defeat on the opening day, with Sunderland, Derby County and Leicester achieving the feat in 1996/97 and Norwich City, West Brom and Crystal Palace repeating the trick in 2004/05.

However, all three promoted sides have lost their opening fixtures in five seasons - 1993/94, 2002/03, 2005/06, 2009/10 and 2013/14.

Town, Newcastle and Brighton will find out who they will be playing on the opening day of the 2017/18 season at 9am on Wednesday.