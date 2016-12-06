huddersfieldexaminer
Load mobile navigation
News
Latest News
West Yorkshire News
Business
UK & World News
Crime
Health
Education
Politics
Motors
News Opinion
Expand
What's On
Latest What's On
What's On News
Arts & Culture
Comedy
Family & Kids
Theatre
Film & TV
Food & Drink
Music & Nightlife
Shopping
Expand
Sport
Latest Sport
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Giants
Football
Rugby League
Cricket
Rugby Union
Other Sport
Sport Opinion
Expand
Huddersfield Town
Giants
Business
Property
Nostalgia
In Your Area
Huddersfield
See all locations
Expand
Sign in
My Account
Sign Out
facebook
twitter
pinterest
instagram
Jobs
Motors
Property
Directory
Family Notices
Dating
BuySell
Book an Ad
Public Notices
Contact Us
About Us
Subscriptions
Advertise with Us
Goal Time
How to Complain
Corrections and Clarifications
Google Survey
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
RSS Feeds
© 2016 Trinity Mirror North West
Home
Sport
Football
Huddersfield Town FC