How the promotion odds have changed for Huddersfield Town and their Championship rivals after transfer deadline day

  By

All the updated odds following transfer deadline day

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: David Wagner is not happy on the touchline.
David Wagner

Bookmakers have been frantically shortening and lengthening odds in the wake of transfer deadline day over the last 48 hours trying to judge who were the winners and losers in the window.

And BetVictor have shortened Huddersfield Town's promotion odds after the transfer window slammed shut.

The Bookies had Town at 9/2 to go up before 11pm on Wednesday, and David Wagner's side are now at 4/1 - joint fifth favourites to go up behind Newcastle, Norwich, Brighton and Aston Villa.

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day

SkyBet made the same slash on August 31, with an array of other betting sites bringing the odds down on Town achieving promotion.

The only site to lengthen their odds was Betfair with the odds lengthening from 7/2 to 4/1 on deadline day.

Huddersfield Town are seen as winners over the transfer window by the bookies - and the fans - but what about their Championship rivals vying for promotion?

Newcastle United's odds on promotion were shortened by BetVictor from 8/13 to 2/5, but Paddy Power's odds lengthened on the Toon from 1/2 to 4/7 - they are the only bookies to do so after deadline day however after the Magpies sold Moussa Sissoko and brought in Christian Atsu.

Other winners in the BetVictor's book were London pair Queens Park Rangers and Fulham, who see their odds go from 10/1 to 9/1 and 9/1 to 11/2 respectively.

Derby's odds were shortened from 11/2 to 5/1 by BetVictor despite selling Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick for a reported £10.5m to Burnley and Bristol City's odds were slashed to 11/1 from 14/1 even though they soldlast year's top scorer Jonathan Kodjia to Aston Villa for £15m.

What could be good news for Town is that all the other clubs thought to be in with a shout at promotion have seen their odds drop since deadline day.

Middlesbrough's Albert Adomah has left the Riverside for Championship side Aston Villa.
Midlands duo Aston Villa and Wolves have seen their odds lengthened by BetVictor from 11/4 to 7/2 and 7/2 to 4/1 respectively - only Paddy Power have both clubs at shorter odds.

Brighton's odds have been marginally stretched from 13/8 to 7/4 since deadline day, with Sheffield Wednesday's dropping from 9/2 to 5/1 despite signing Adam Reach from Middlesbrough for around £5m.

Finally, Leeds United have seen their odds take a huge blow on BetVictor - nose-diving from 20/1 to 33/1.

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town product looking forward to future after signing with League One club

Six-month deal for keeper Lloyd Allinson

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Kasey Palmer and Sessi D'Almeida fight for the ball.
