WATCH: David Wagner on the Town project being 'on track'

This season the 'Wagner Revolution' has captured the imagination of supporters as Huddersfield Town have made one of the best starts to a football season under head coach David Wagner.

Town currently sit third in the SkyBet Championship after 16 games with the John Smith's Stadium experiencing a number of bumper crowds so far this term.

The club have more than 15,000 season-card holders, thanks largely to chairman Dean Hoyle's £179 season-card offer as well as a number of additional matchday initatives.

But the rise is numbers could only be maintained by a good run of form, a new-look side with plenty of character and a positive marketing buzz around the whole club.

As part of the Examiner's week long series of articles celebrating David Wagner's first anniversary at the club, Steven Downes looks at how like-for-like attendances have been affected by 'The Wagner Revolution.'

2015/16- Brentford FC - Attendance 13,397

2016/17- Brentford FC - Attendance 18,479

Difference: + 5,082

Town played Brentford on the final day of last season in front of a crowd of 13,397 as David Wagner's side lost 5-1.

Both sides had nothing to play for - Town already safe and Brentford having just missed out on the play-offs a few weeks earlier.

It was amazing to think Town would start the following campaign playing at home to Brentford once again.

However, it was a much changed team from the one back in May with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win.

2015/16- Wolverhampton Wanderers - Attendance 12,714

2016/17- Wolverhampton Wanderers - Attendance 19,972

Difference: + 7,258

When Town played Wolves in 2015/16 season, David Wagner was well into his time at Town with his side coming off the back of a 1-0 away win at Nottingham Forest.

Nahki Wells grabbed his 13th goal of the season as Town followed up the win at the City Ground with a home victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 1-0 scoreline was matched this season as well - Rajiv Van La Parra's early goal against his former club enough to give Town all three points.

2015/16- Queens Park Rangers - Attendance 11,189

2016/17- Queens Park Rangers - Attendance 20,595

Difference: + 9,406

When Town played against QPR at home last season, Chris Powell was in charge with his side coming off the back of three draws against Blackburn Rovers and Brighton (both at home) and Fulham away.

Town lost 1-0 to an 84th minute Tjaronn Chery goal played out in front of just 11,189 supporters.

Fast forward to this season and a different Huddersfield Town side and scoreline, David Wagner's side winning 2-1 through goals from Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga.

The difference in the size of crowd was also incredible, with an extra 9,406 people attending this season's game compared to last.

2015/16- Rotherham United - Attendance 12,763

2016/17- Rotherham United - Attendance 18,808

Difference: + 6,045

Town played the Millers on a Tuesday night both last season and this with last season's fixture seeing Town win 2-0 on with Mustapha Carayol and Ishmael Miller scoring the goals.

It was David Wagner's first home win as Huddersfield Town head coach in front of a crowd of 12,763.

This season, Town also won against a struggling Rotherham United side, 2-1 in front of an improved Tuesday night crowd of 18,808.

2015/16- Sheffield Wednesday - Attendance 15,469

2016/17- Sheffield Wednesday - Attendance 22,368

Difference: + 6,899

Town have been shown on Sky TV against Sheffield Wednesday for the past few seasons with the SKY cameras on hand to witness Town lose 1-0 courtesy of a Fernando Forestieri 83rd minute goal last season.

It was Forestieri to once again frustrate David Wagner's men this campaign, the Owls again winning 1-0 again, this time through a penalty from the Italian striker.

2015/16- Derby County - Attendance 15,371

2016/17- Derby County - Attendance 19,749

Difference: + 4,378

Town lost to Derby County at home last season by two goals to one - Chris Martin and George Thorne on the score sheet for the visitors with Harry Bunn getting the goal for then-manager Chris Powell's side.

This season saw a different story, Elias Kachunga getting a last-gasp winner to see David Wagner descend into ecstasy - running down the touchline to celebrate with his players.

2015/16- Birmingham City - Attendance 13,054

2016/17- Birmingham City - Attendance 20,200

Difference: + 7,146

Town's game against Birmingham last season was a dull 1-1 affair at the end of the campaign - David Cotterill scoring to give Birmingham the lead and then Joel Lynch grabbing an 82nd minute equaliser.

The last game before the current international break saw David Wagner's side frustrated by the Midlands visitors - dominating the game but being forced to settle for a point - Elias Kachunga's opening goal cancelled out by Lukas Jutkiewicz header four minutes later.