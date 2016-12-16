Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Bob Young at Ladbrokes

On Tuesday night against Burton, with neither side troubling the scoreboard, Nahki Wells, all five feet six

inches of him, leapt like a salmon to head home the winner and send the travelling Town fans into raptures of delight.

Seven points from their last nine, David Wagner’s men now sit pretty, fourth in the table, back above Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday.

While that is good, but Town might have to wait until Boxing Day for it to get much better when they face Forest at home.

I say that because tonight, the Terriers make the trip to Carrow Road, squaring up against a Norwich side that sneaked a 1-0 win themselves midweek – and this will no doubt prove to be a much sterner test.

Ladbrokes make the Canaries odds-on 20/21 for the home win, Town are priced up at 14/5 and the draw, which might be the best result Town can hope for, is on offer at 5/2.

Carrow Road has not been a happy hunting ground for Town in years gone by.

Take December 2014 for example when 10-man Town got thumped 5-0, defender Murray Wallace shown red on 17 minutes. Town held out to the break, but soon after the deluge of goals began.

The previous five visits weren’t much better, in fact Town lost three and drew two of the games, scoring just three times and conceding a whacking 14 in return.

So, shall we be all doom and gloom and predict another Carrow Road defeat for Town?

No, not a bit of it.

Yes Norwich beat Villa and yes Town are rubbish in Delia’s kitchen, but I quite fancy them to come away with a point. A 1-1 draw at 11/2 will take the biscuit.

At Elland Road on Tuesday night, Reading had a massive 77% of the possession but as much as they passed the ball around they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Leeds on the other hand put two past Jaap Stam’s in-form Royals, and kept hold of their play-off aspirations. Next up for Leeds is Brentford, who have won their last two games, but who coincidently got spanked 5-0 the time before that by guess who...that’s right Norwich.

Leeds are 23/20, Brentford are 23/10 and the draw is 12/5. I fancy Garry Monk’s team to draw the sting out of the Bees and continue their good run. Another 2-0 win for the Whites is on offer at 9/1.

Arguably the best game in the Championship this weekend will take place at Craven Cottage when Fulham entertain Derby County.

Two teams who are tearing up the league at the moment and a real close call, maybe with home advantage Fulham might just edge out the Rams.

So, Nahki Wells is looking to score for the third game in a row, and we’re going for our third treble on the bounce. Past two weeks we’ve made a profit of £133.32 – long may that run continue.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to draw at Norwich at 5/2

Leeds to beat Brentford at 23/20

Fulham to beat Derby @ 5/4

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £169.31

Place your bets at www.ladbrokes.com