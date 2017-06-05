Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is heading for Huddersfield on June 12 to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Soccer Saturday star is taking on 15 marathons in 15 days to raise money for the charity, with Stelling marching from Burnley FC's Turf Moor to the John Smith's Stadium later this month.

Stelling started his hike from Exeter City's St James' Park on Friday and is planning to walk 400 miles and visit more than 40 football clubs on his way to St James' Park in Newcastle.

The 'March for Men' is due to end on Friday June 16.

And you can join Stelling on the Huddersfield leg of the walk by paying a £25 registration fee and pledging to raise at least £300 for the charity through sponsorships.

The leg starts on Monday June 12, with Stelling walking 25.1 miles from Burnley to Town.

The day brings with it one of the most challenging legs of the challenge, with some steep hills to be climbed.

The route includes a stint over the ancient Long Causeway, with another steep hill to be tackled before arriving in Huddersfield.

The route should however offer some spectacular views for those who take on the challenge.

Visit prostatecanceruk.org to sign up.