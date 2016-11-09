Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over the past couple of months, Ola Aiyegbayo, an academic researcher at the University of Huddersfield, has been interviewing female Town season ticket holders about their experiences of football fandom.

The resulting audio series, ‘We’re Town’, draws upon the best traditions of oral history, providing a fascinating insight into an often overlooked aspect of fan culture.

There are currently five episodes available online, with each lasting between four and eight minutes.

You can listen to all of them via Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/laiyegbayo/sets/were-town.

Below, Ola tells us about some of his findings.

The voices of female football fans are marginalised in mainstream media reporting despite their growing number.

I created the ‘We’re Town’ audio series because I was interested in hearing their opinions, especially in relation to Huddersfield Town.

I wanted to find out how they became Town fans, why they supported the club, and what their footballing highlights and low points were.

The stories they told me reveal that they are just as passionate about their team as their male counterparts.

In episode three, for instance, one fan told me: “Every season I try to go to as many home games as possible.

“Occasionally I have to miss Tuesday night matches due to child care, but the Saturday games, it is very rare that I will miss any, and if I do, it is usually through illness.”

In episode 1, another fan said: “People say to me, ‘why are you going out in the winter—in this weather? Why are you putting yourself through it?’

“I say if you are a supporter you will go out in all weathers to watch your team no matter what the sport is.

“If they are losing every week, people say ‘I couldn’t be bothered to go because they are losing’, but I say you have got to support your team whether they win or lose.”

One of the interviewees even told the story of how she went into labour during a 1999 Town match (episode 2) and about her attempts to get her daughter to become a Town fan.

I have had positive feedback from a number of people, and the stories have resonated with both men and women.

I am still interested in interviewing more female Town fans who are willing to share their stories. If you would like to take part in the ‘We’re Town’ audio series, then please send me an email (o.aiyegbayo@hud.ac.uk). You can also reach me via Twitter (@olaojo15).

For those of you who would like to know more about HTSA, or who might even be interested in getting involved, please bear in mind that our 8th AGM will be held at PPG Canalside on Tuesday, 29th November in the Players’ Lounge. The meeting will begin at 19:30.

If you would like a copy of the agenda, feel free to text or call our Secretary, Trev Whitehead, on 07725036109. You’ll also be able to find a copy of the agenda on the HTSA website or request one via email.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans, whatever their background. So, if you feel as though you’re one of Ola’s marginalised voices, please get in touch (chair@htsa-online.co.uk). We want to turn up the volume and be more representative of the Terrier fan base.