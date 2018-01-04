Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summing up a Town performance in just three words is not always easy, but there have been occasions this season when “better than Wembley” has come to mind.

Sportswriters and TV pundits have already listed the many high points of 2017 but what has been ‘different’ this season, what have we learned and what are our hopes?

Promotion with a negative goal difference and without scoring in open play, during the play-offs, might suggest that ‘Glücksfee’ was wearing her blue and white stripes in 2017. But surely Town’s success isn’t just about good fortune and lady-luck?

So, what is different, what has changed?

Possibly two events epitomise the new ‘different’ Huddersfield Town.

The first happened against Leeds United in February of last year, a fixture made famous for David Wagner’s touchline celebration.

Of more importance that day was the look on Gary Monk’s face, if only we could have seen it before the game.

At this point an explanation may be needed. As a conscientious and diligent manager Mr Monk will have done his homework.

He will have studied Huddersfield Town’s outstanding performance earlier in the week, against Brighton, and he will have prepared his team and his tactics accordingly.

Why would David Wagner make any changes to a team that was at the top of its game?

Oh to be a fly on the changing room wall when Gary Monk is handed the Huddersfield Town team sheet, screws up his pre-match team-talk and throws it in the waste bin. Anyway, who is this Collin Quaner?

The second event took place as recently as Boxing Day and was a comedy ‘classic’, the word genius comes to mind.

It would be presumptuous to state David Wagner’s reasoning, but facing the aerial power of one particular Stoke forward, Huddersfield chose to defend a Potters corner by placing three players on the half-way line.

The bamboozled Stoke team turned to the touchline desperately seeking instructions.

Mark Hughes could only scratch his head and rummage through his coat pockets for his FA coaching manual.

How refreshing to have a management team that is prepared to try alternative strategies and even has the courage to make changes mid game.

There can be no escape. David Wagner must take full responsibility for Huddersfield Town’s outrageous success.

What have Huddersfield supporters learnt in the last twelve months?

Much has been said about the length of time since Huddersfield Town were last in the top tier.

A point reinforced by the impressive construction work that has taken place during those intervening years.

No longer do supporters suffer the ‘unrestricted views’ of girders and TV gantries.

The Premier League can boast some state of the art stadia but, along with the sands of time and waterlogged goal mouths, a vital ingredient has gone missing.

Maybe this is a debate for another time?

But the football authorities need to take a very close look at how wall to wall corporate hospitality and round the clock broadcasting is affecting these colossal stadia. Perhaps they should chat to our own Cowshed Loyalists who continue to impress with ‘atmosphere’ by the flag-waving bucket load.

Finally, what are our hopes?

The Germans might say “Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei.” (Everything has an end, only the sausage has two.)

Huddersfield Town fans, on the other hand, will be hoping that this is one very ‘hot-dog’ that goes on for a long time!

Happy New Year!