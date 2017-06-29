Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The penalty shoot-out is a bastion of pain for many a footballer.

The shoot-out was once described by former French player, Christian Karembeu as “loading a bullet into the chamber of a gun and asking everyone to pull the trigger”.

Unfortunately, someone must take the bullet - and it is a hefty bullet to take.

No one wants to be the one who loses a penalty shoot-out.

Ex-Chelsea and Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari claimed: “The penalties are always a lottery.”

If that is the case, how can a team, never mind a nation, be able to dominate a 'lottery' to the scale that Germany have?

The perennial cool heads of taking penalties have an impressive five wins out of seven penalty shoot-outs, having not lost one since 1976 – as David Wagner himself stated: “Everybody knows Germans are able to win penalty shoot-outs.”

Tuesday saw Germany’s Under 21 side beat England’s young guns on penalties. Watching from a bar, I could only see one victor when it went to spot kicks.

As Nathan Redmond stepped up, you could almost feel the fear he must have been weighed down by.

I want to get to the crux of why we, as Englishmen, become so fearful of that 12-yard mark, compared to our German counterparts.

We Terriers have been blessed in our last two matches and have benefited from German composure.

Huddersfield Town break the mould when it comes to penalty taking - specifically in the play-offs.

We are the only team to have won more than one penalty shoot-out in the competition since their inception, winning five in total.

It is well known that it is impossible to replicate the stadium experience of an actual shoot-out.

So, what can one do to prepare for a penalty shoot-out? You can consider the psychology of taking a penalty.

Clwyd Jones, lecturer at Lawrie McMenemy Centre for Football Research, advises to avoid focusing on the past or the future.

Focusing on the spot kick itself means that you are not worrying about previous misses or even a failed attempt to save a penalty.

When taking a penalty, two pieces of advice clearly come to mind; make your mind up and ignore the goalkeeper.

The worst thing you can do is change your mind midway through your run up.

HTSA got to experience a penalty shoot-out on Sunday during the HTSA/Town Foundation 6-a-side tournament.

‘North Stand Loyal’ replicated Danny Ward’s famous Hillsborough charge and claimed a 4-2 victory over ‘netTerriers’.

HTSA would like to thank everyone involved in the tournament which raised over £600 for the Town Foundation.

If you would like to see more events like this, or if you would like to get involved in another capacity, why not join HTSA? Visit htsa-web.com or more information.