What price loyalty? That is an easy one.

In 1961, when the maximum wage cap of £20 had just been abolished, the cost of loyalty was priced at exactly £100 per week.

That was the figure, according to Johnny Haynes, which would adequately reflect his talent, cover the cost of living in fashionable 1960s London and provide for his future.

A total of 594 league matches played between 1952 and his last Fulham appearance in 1970 suggest that the price was right regarding this faithful servant.

Inevitably, more than fifty years further down the line, inflation has taken its toll; just ask the football club chairman who pledged to repay the loyalty, and the renewals, of 4,000 season-ticket holders.

Dean Hoyle, a proud Town fanatic, is also a man of his word who recognises, and has now acknowledged, the value of loyalty.

How do football clubs reward fans for many years of faithful support and, at the same time, offer enticing deals to encourage the first-timers through the turnstiles?

It would appear from the queues around the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday morning that Huddersfield Town are getting it right.

Attractive, exciting football on the field and a family-friendly pricing structure has brought a healthy, diverse mix of new supporters, season-card renewals and even the occasional prodigal son.

So with every home game being a potential sell-out, where is the next challenge?

Look ‘Away’ now!

There are already a number of ‘priority ticketing’ schemes in place around the country.

Town’s Blue & White Foundation and Terriers on Tour are just two examples, but there will be no shortage of well-seasoned travellers hoping to tick off all those Premier League stadia which remain on their to-do list.

With limited numbers of tickets available the club are already discussing a fair and equitable method of distribution.

The issue was raised at the most recent “All Together Town” meeting and a decision by the club will be made in the near future.

Alongside the Premier League’s £30 price cap on away tickets, there has to be an acceptance that the opportunity to follow the team’s charabanc should not necessarily depend upon the size of your wallet – but it will not be easy to ensure that unswerving loyalty and those ‘dedicated followers of passion’ are part of the equation.

It has been said that respect is earned, honesty is appreciated and trust is gained. So what about loyalty?

Loyalty is returned – again and again.