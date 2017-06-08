Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Discretely slotted into the close season, a committed and long-standing bachelor finally strutted up the aisle.

In his wedding speech he reflected upon the ‘bucket list’ he had compiled as a single person many years previously.

He conceded that the five main events on his list should perhaps be re-labelled ‘not in my lifetime’.

However, he was now able to boast that after 57 years of defeat and disappointment he had lived to see; a British tennis player become Wimbledon champion, the British had finally pedalled their way to victory in the Tour de France (on four occasions) and, for the first time in history, a British gymnast was the current Olympic gold medallist.

Despite these record breaking achievements, and even as recently as last September, the groom had been confident that the two remaining events were firmly and permanently stuck to the bottom of his bucket.

His marital status, in particular, was unlikely to change.

But never say never. There he stood, to everyone’s amazement, a happily married man.

Not only that, but the other ‘not in my lifetime’ event had also taken place during the same week.

His cherished Huddersfield Town Football Club had gained promotion to the Premier League.

It may be that Huddersfield’s Wembley heroes are now laid on a beach in much warmer climes, carefully nursing their aching muscles following the gruelling over-time of the play-offs.

If they look along the sands they may even notice the bucket and spade of a newly-wedded, honeymooner busy compiling his new wish-list.

One consequence of an extended football season is the shortened wedding season.

This applies particularly to the club’s backroom staff charged with identifying any Premier League rules and regulations which differ from the requirements of the English Football League and making sure that everything is in place in time for season 2017/18.

HTSA have also had to face up to changing circumstances. Campaigns such as “Twenty’s Plenty” may have lost some relevance due to the Premier League’s £30 cap on away tickets.

As the only Premier League Supporters Trust signed up to “Women at the Game” HTSA might expect to encounter greater, but not insurmountable, challenges when promoting women friendly arrangements on matchdays.

There again, perhaps the club’s newly elevated status will bring greater opportunities and wider publicity for the “Stand up for Town” campaign jointly being delivered by HTSA and NSL.

These are exciting times and the buzz continues next week when the new fixture list is due to be published.

A refreshed ‘bucket list’ crammed full of new venues, will cause many Terriers’ fans to grab their diaries, scrutinise work rotas and plan their holidays with a little more thought.

Is there anything else left to live for? Of course there is. Huddersfield Town can now look forward to the ‘Twenty-twenties’, a decade of ‘centenary celebrations’ commemorating the glorious past, and the possibility of a glorious future as history repeats itself.

“So, dear Henry, what is left in your bucket?”

“There’s a ‘whole’ (new exciting season) in my bucket, dear Liza, dear Liza!” and a very “Happy Honeymoon” to all Town Fans.