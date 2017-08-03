Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League’s limit on away tickets, of three thousand – or 10% of the ground capacity – restricts the influence of travelling fans when setting ‘record attendances’. This was not necessarily the case ‘prior’ to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town were the visiting attraction when attendance records were set at Turf Moor (54,755), Bootham Crescent (28,123) and, surprisingly, Plainmoor (21,908).

These records still stand to this day and are likely to remain in place for the conceivable future.

Not surprisingly, when Premier League away tickets became available this week there was no shortage of Town fans eager to get their hands on them.

It was ‘crystal’ clear that the conversation of most wannabe travellers was the priority of priorities.

The scarcity of away tickets may be a novel experience for most Town fans but it has long been a fact of life for supporters in the Premier League.

Social media did throw up a number of interesting suggestions whilst the club’s preferred, practical solution is intended to reward previous loyalty.

This was met with generally favourable responses – well, at least it was a starting point.

But a starting point it is, set specifically within a moment of time.

The club has stated that they “are committed to reviewing this system throughout the season” and that they “will ask for further suggestions and amendments to be brought to the next ‘All Together Town’ fans panel meeting in September”.

It is essential that an equitable, dynamic system develops to allow supporters to progress up the Jacob’s ladder of priority levels.

While the club seeks to thank supporters for their unstinting loyalty during the darker days, if the Premier League floodlights are to shine for many years to come, a growing fan base needs to be nurtured by every available means.

Many clubs, with a tradition of taking large numbers away from home, have already devised imaginative solutions which appear to work well.

If you have any suggestions that you would like to put forward please contact HTSA so that the ‘Voices Panel’ can hear your voice.

As in previous seasons HTSA is keen to provide comfortable and affordable travel to all supporters fortunate enough to get their hands on these golden tickets.

The coach to Crystal Palace will leave Gooder Street, Brighouse at 7.45am and the John Smiths Stadium at 8am.

Members of HTSA will be able to travel for just £20, while non-members travel for £24 including 12 months free HTSA membership.

Supporters under 18 years of age, accompanied by an HTSA member, can travel ‘for their age in pounds sterling’ and will also receive free HTSA membership.

For passengers on the coach there will also be the opportunity to feature in the historical archives of Huddersfield Town. A film crew will be present to record a documentary programme for BBC1.

However, if you are specifically camera-shy or wish to remain inconspicuous please do not worry; any TV appearance will be entirely optional.

Please beware, seats are booking up fast.

Call 07905580784 or visit htsa-web.com to reserve your seat.