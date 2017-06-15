The video will start in 8 Cancel

It isn’t every day that you are forced to rearrange your nephew’s 18th birthday party, cancel a golfing weekend with your mates, offer to spend Christmas with your wonderful in-laws down in Southampton and even swap an Eastertide Mediterranean cruise for five days in sunny Brighton.

Yesterday was one such day. But, sometimes, small-sacrifices do have to be made.

Just a minute! What about the small-print?

Do not arrange that weekend break to London, including a sneaky trip to the London Stadium and the Thames Ironworks.

Well, not until July 10 at the earliest.

What about the outlaws in the New Forest?

They will have to wait until October 12 before any family reunion gets royal assent.

In your search for a good deal on that Easter holiday make sure your insurance broker has included cancellation cover, especially if you intend to book anything before the end of February 2018.

In other words ‘wait’ until the TV companies have taken their pick.

If you feel that TV cameras disrupted your Saturday afternoons in the Championship then you will already have a list of escape clauses prepared for when your favourite, family-friendly retail park crops up in conversation.

For several years the Football Supporters Federation has been aware of the disregard that the television companies appear to show towards supporters.

Those who traipse through the turnstiles and provide the much prized atmosphere inside the ground seem to get short-changed on a regular basis.

Greedy eyes are now focused on the increasing demand within Asia and how to deliver live football across time-zones. 11:00 kick-offs could be the answer but not if you first need to complete a 270 mile journey to get to the ground.

Apart from the interference of the TV companies, there are other reasons why fixtures can fall victim to last minute changes; cup games, fixture pile-ups, weather.

Last season the best laid plans of many Terriers fell apart because games were categorised as ‘local-rivalries’ or derby games requiring early kick-offs.

However, with no Yorkshire derby-games to look forward to any fund-raising hikers may find themselves crossing the Pennines to Turf Moor yet again.

The Terriers are not the only newly promoted club to feel quite isolated from their closest neighbours.

Spare a thought for Newcastle United. Other than the slim chance of a convenient cup draw they will be making a 250-mile round trip to their nearest ‘local’ rivals - Huddersfield Town.

Just fancy that! This season the Geordies’ first, much-anticipated, derby game will be on August 19: the Town vs the Toon.