The family of Bernard Carter Kenny have asked HTSA to pass on the family’s sincere thanks to Huddersfield Town Football Club and the 24,128 supporters in attendance at the Newcastle game.

The 79th minute applause during the game was greatly appreciated by Bernard’s family and friends.

Bernard’s funeral took place on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church in Birstall and was attended by a large number of Town supporters, along with Town’s Operations Director Ann Hough.

It was a befitting tribute to an unassuming, national hero and a much-loved member of the ‘Birstall Socio’.

His selflessness and incredible bravery in “doing the right thing” will not be forgotten.

The previous day Town had marked up a third-in-a-row victory; a 2-1 success over Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup meaning that the Terriers will now head to Selhurst Park for the second time in as many months.

The most recent reincarnation of the League Cup has not been short of controversy.

With the energy drinks supplier Carabao, as the sponsor, the EFL is actively seeking new audiences and further investment from Southeast Asia.

This new venture has brought with it a number of fundamental changes to the organisation of the competition.

The draw for Round One was hosted in Thailand, the home of Carabao, and it would be safe to say that it did not go entirely to plan.

Audio problems occurred throughout the live stream whilst another glitch caused the mitosis of Charlton Athletic, a shadow of the club it used to be?

Further blips and teething problems followed during the first-round games with goal-line technology being used for some, but not all, of the fixtures.

The draw for round two, and the use of a seeding system, was perhaps less controversial but not entirely hiccup-free.

Whilst the use of seedings might be welcomed, the process for deciding ‘home’ or ‘away’ could have been handled far better.

After drawing the seeded team, followed by ‘home’ or ‘away’ designation, the name of the opposing team was announced.

This did lead to some confusion, especially after John Salako announced that Brentford would play ‘away’, despite the colour of the ball indicating that they would in fact be playing at home.

After the first two error-filled rounds it was to be hoped that the EFL would be better prepared for the next draw.

However, the EFL learning curve may not be as steep as it should be.

The announcement that the third-round draw would take place in Beijing at 4.15am GMT got a very mixed reception.

It would be interesting to know how many dream-filled slumbers were disturbed.

To compound the issue, and despite the EFL’s intention to maximise exposure in the UK, China and Southeast Asia markets, the draw was not even televised.

If curiosity proved to be too much for you cats there was no alternative but to follow the Twitter.

The EFL would be well-advised to heed the concerns of supporters by giving greater thought to the timing and televising of the draw and, if the seeding of teams is desirable, keep it simple.