The Reformation and the radical thinking of Germany’s Martin Luther, during the 16th century, eventually spread throughout Europe.

It was a reaction to the prevalent corruption and lax indifference of those in authority and it lead to cultural and social change on a scale that could never have been imagined and probably has never been witnessed since.

That is, of course, until the Wagner Revolution rolled into Town.

Is it a ‘Revolution’? Or has it been ‘Evolution’? Who cares?

On Monday morning ‘Hyperbole’ lay exhausted, well and truly drained.

Was he awakening from a dream?

Michael Hefele, the Bavarian Lion, hadn’t just stirred the hearts of one West Yorkshire town, he had crossed the line and made unbelievable dreams a very real possibility.

Supporters of a certain vintage might talk about a Renaissance, but there are many who have already conceded that the present display of talent is way beyond compare.

As the football team goes from strength to strength, the influence of this success is being manifested throughout the local community.

Huddersfield Town are breaking the conventional mould that has previously constrained, restricted and excluded.

Affordable season tickets and a whole series of offers, deals and school promotions have established Huddersfield Town as a family friendly club.

PPG Canalside, a hive of pre-match activity, is working hard to offer all supporters a unique facility unlike any sporting complex in the country.

The infectious enthusiasm of the North Stand Loyal has transformed the match-day experience to such an extent that even the ‘Early Exit’ brigade are still in their seats when the last player has disappeared down the tunnel and the pitch is being rolled.

The growing and diverse list of community groups is evidence that Huddersfield Town Football Club are finally reaching into all sections of the local population – and people are coming back for more.

With this in mind HTSA are keen to give their support to “Women at the Game” a new project, still in its infancy, and the brain-child of Jacqui Foster and Dr Carrie Dunne.

The aim is to make all women, no matter what their age, background, ethnicity, ability or religious belief, feel welcome and comfortable when attending sports events together as a group.

If this is something that interests you, please contact HTSA through Facebook, twitter or text 07725036109.

Four HTSA representatives were in attendance at the All Together Town meeting on Monday and we are due to meet again with Club directors very soon. If you have any ‘bouquets’ that you would like including on the Agenda please contact HTSA Secretary, James Chisem. Can there be any ‘brickbats’?

Four hundred years on it was a different Martin Luther who said, “I have a dream!” Well, this particular dream looks like it is about to get even better!

Why not celebrate Town’s success by taking the ‘love of your life’ to New York for Valentine’s Day?

HTSA will be running a coach to Rotherham United’s New York Stadium on Tuesday, February 14, leaving Brighouse at 4.40pm and the John Smith’s Stadium at 5pm.

The fare is only £9 for Members (£11 Non-members).

Following the trip to Rochdale, seats were booking up fast so please do not delay.

Contact our travel lines 07905580784 or 07798727782 for further details.