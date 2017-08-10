Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over the years, a financially astute policy of only buying a Sunday newspaper following a Huddersfield Town victory has saved Scrooge-Terrier a small fortune.

On Sunday, much of that fortune disappeared when Ebeneezer rashly decided to buy all the Sundays which contained a Town-related feature.

“Well, I’ll go to the foot of our stairs!”

An expression of astonishment last heard on Lindley Moor when Grandad found out that Aunt Mary-Ellen had won the ‘knur & spell’ open.

It resurfaced last week as journalists began scouring their lexicon of superlatives looking for further inspiration. The list of incredulous, potty-knocking expletives must surely be exhausted by now?

“Not on your Nelly!” “Who would have thought it?”

“Not in my life-time!” Not in my lifetime? Now therein lies a sobering thought.

Huddersfield Town’s wonderful Boxing Day tribute to those Terriers who have passed away during the previous twelve months is a seasonal reminder that we follow a club whose history is intrinsically woven into many of our own family albums.

There can be very few Town fans whose happiness this Saturday will not be tinged with some sadness, and a very deep yearning, that they are unable to share the day with those loved ones who did not have the good fortune to ‘live to see the day’.

Because of this the supporters at Selhurst Park shoulder a huge responsibility. Besides singing and cheering on behalf of their ticketless pals who remain at home they will also be representing a much more important group of supporters.

This group, even though they are no longer with us, turned up in optimism; week after week, season after season and disappointment after frustrating disappointment longing for that day when the Terriers would return.

Their distant hopes have finally turned into our incredible good fortune. With such a crescendo of emotion, and the Quaner choir causing a sonic boom over south London, the Crystal Palace may well be calling in the glaziers, what a pain!

Since last week a number of Yorkshire voices have been in touch with questions for the ATT ‘Voices Panel’. Be vocal, please keep them coming.

For those who were wondering: “Yes, it is Christmas!”