Last week Huddersfield Town Ladies Football Club were the special guests for the ninth AGM of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association.

Accompanied by their chair, David Mallin, first-teamers Katie Nutter, Danielle Biglin and Emily Heckler were the highlight of a very timely question and answer session.

Earlier in the day, elsewhere, MP Damian Collins had expressed ‘serious doubts’ as to whether FA bosses were fit to stay on following their ‘shambolic’ performance during the DCMS committee hearing into the FA’s own grievance procedures.

Once again a retired FA executive, David Bernstein, has been wagging the finger of hindsight and talking about “an accident waiting to happen”.

Perhaps he could explain why the appropriate safeguards were not put in place during his own watch? Or was it Greg Dyke’s watch? Is Bernstein defining the FA when he talks about “systemic, historic failings”?

Unquestionably, Greg Clarke, and his colleagues, would do well to take notice of Mallin and the girls from Storthes Hall.

Their frank, honest and open answers provided a sharp contrast to some of the mealy-mouthed excuses and apologies leaking from Portcullis House.

With role-models like Eni Aluko, Drew Spence and Huddersfield Town Ladies FC, at least there is some justification for feeling optimistic about the future of football.

In HTSA news, the association seized the opportunity to formerly elect Alasdair Bell, Emily Broome and Paul Cuffe who had previously been co-opted board members in their AGM last week. All have been instrumental in the resurgence of HTSA, its activities and its campaigning.

The election of Steven Downes brought the total number of board members to the requisite minimum of eight. Steven will now continue his excellent work on the ‘WM Podcast’ and strengthen the association’s fast-growing media skills base.

In his annual report, HTSA chair Trev Whitehead thanked Andrew Gosling and David Butterworth of Wheawill & Sudworth, as well as HTSA’s Robert Pepper, for the audited accounts which were accepted without amendment.

It was never going to be easy to present a fully comprehensive report. The list of projects and campaigns embarked upon, as well as the number of conferences attended, stretches to several pages. Limited time meant only a sample could be selected for special mention but the members present were given the opportunity to ask questions on all aspects of the association’s work.

There was a special thank you to James Chisem. During the past twelve months James has devoted all his spare time to HTSA and has made sure that the idle hours of other board members has also been spent to the benefit of HTSA.

Responsibility for the ‘business partners’ portfolio remains in the safe hands of Alasdair Bell who now takes on the role of HTSA Treasurer.

Emily Broome was praised for the tremendous work she has done to promote the ‘Women at the Game’ and ‘Women Love Football’ initiatives. Emily now takes up the newly created role of co-chair alongside Trev Whitehead. To find out more please visit htsa-web.com where Paul Cuffe and his team of digital gurus are doing some fantastic work.

On the subject of information technology, during the early 1950’s Tom Kilburn would commute by train, from his home in Dewsbury, to Manchester University where he designed and built the world’s first transistorised computer. He could not possibly have predicted the effect that his inventiveness would have on mankind.

We have had to live through the entire globe-shrinking revolution of technology before we could witness another Huddersfield Town triumph over Manchester United. Was it worth the wait? You can bet your ‘Didgeridoo’ it was.