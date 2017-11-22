Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This really is the week if you are looking for goals.

On Tuesday night, despite a total of only fourteen shots on target, Bramall Lane witnessed a nine goal thriller.

Further afield ex-Terrier George Donis, now in his second spell with the ‘Greeks of Nicosia’, had no reply to the six-goal magic of Real Madrid.

There had been an earlier six-goal thriller on Monday night.

Free-scoring pundit and HTSA secretary, James Chisem, had been keen to pour over some of the association’s smart thinking and social media was soon awash with a spate of goals.

There are now six HTSA objectives; reinforcing the association's commitment to Huddersfield Town; the club, its supporters and the local community.

For those who missed the live event, here is a replay of the goals:

The first goal is to increase the number of HTSA shareholders to a thousand by the end of this season.

A family friendly initiative on travel is just one of many factors contributing to the doubling of membership in the last twelve months.

Premier League status has brought regional groups who are eager to establish themselves and formally affiliate to the wider, democratic supporters’ trust movement.

It would be grand to achieve our target ahead of schedule so please visit the htsa-web.com website - a great Christmas present for grandchildren or grandparents.

In Goal 2, HTSA aim to secure supporter representation on the ‘Safety Advisory Group’.

This will help to ensure that the club, along with other stadium stakeholders, are able to follow the SGSA guidelines and the good practice already being set by clubs like Liverpool, Everton, Fulham and Grimsby.

It is only right that the decision making process, charged with ensuring your comfort and safety, should be open and transparent.

The HDOne development and how it will benefit supporters, the local community and the club is HTSA's goal number 3.

HTSA intend to lobby the various stakeholders so that there is essential investment into the transport and parking infrastructure around the stadium.

Traffic congestion never fails to draw passionate responses from supporters grid-locked on the A62 corridor.

HDOne is a great opportunity to resolve, rather than add to, the long-standing problem of inadequate traffic management.

Goal 4 will also focus on improving the match day experience by maintaining the fantastic atmosphere created by our friends Cowshed Loyal.

Match after match commentators have born witness to the fact that the stadium has brought a refreshing excitement back to the Premier League.

The South Stand spectators now pose as much of a continental spectacle’as the mix of nationalities on the field.

HTSA will continue to press the club for a commitment to rail seating for certain areas of the John Smith’s Stadium.

Don’t miss this sitter of a goal scoring opportunity and add to the volume by following @StandUpForTown and @CowshedLoyal.

Goal 5 is to continue the pioneering work of co-chair, Emily Broome, proactively supporting and promoting female ‘fandom’ as well as women’s and girls’ football through the @womenatthegame & Women Love Football campaigns.

Diversity and inclusivity are critical factors for any growing and sustainable fan-base.

The last objective to hit the back of the net is the HTSA Heritage Project, a long term project in need of specific and attainable short term objectives.

HTSA has therefore pledged that memorabilia will be collected, collated and digitised by the end of 2018; leading to a public exhibition the following year to commemorate the centenary of Huddersfield Town being saved from the ignominy of being the first ‘MK Dons’.

Back on the road, HTSA coaches are already filling up for Watford (£20) and Southampton (£24), as always family groups are especially welcome. With our ‘Kids Pay Their Age’ offer, and Southampton’s subsidised ticket prices, it is almost as cheap as watching it on the telly, but please “book early”!

Contact Trev Whitehead by text on 07725036109 or book through our htsa-web.com website.