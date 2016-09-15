Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Examiner looking for passionate Town supporters for new fan initiative

We are looking for Huddersfield Town fans to get involved with a brand new monthly column entitled 'Terrace Talk'

The Examiner are looking for passionate Town fans to get involved with a new supporter initiative.
Win, lose or draw do you always have an opinion on all things Huddersfield Town?

Can you write or entertain with off-beat views on Town or structure an argument smartly and succinctly?

Do you travel home and away or devotedly trawl message boards for the latest Town chat, rumours or banter? Or are you a budding Town journalist looking to get your name out there while writing about the club you love.

If so then the Examiner's new weekly fan initiative 'Terrace Talk' may be for you....

We are looking for four or five enthusiastic supporters to pen a piece on all things Town-related once a month – this is a real opportunity to put a unique fan perspective on all the goings on at the John Smith's Stadium.

Whether it be ticket prices, the state of the squad, current form, fixtures or even the Examiner's own Town output and coverage, we want to hear from YOU - real fans who love the club with a unique voice itching to be heard.

Articles are voluntary and unpaid and would involve writing one 400-450 piece a month on any aspect of Huddersfield Town you see fit or topical.

To get involved email blake.welton@trinitymirror.com with a short 200-250 word piece on what you make of Huddersfield Town's season so far by Friday, September 30.

