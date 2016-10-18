Huddersfield footballers looking forward to FA Cup first round

Login Register
Huddersfield’s Ryan Hall helped Curzon Ashton reach the first round of the FA Cup as his former club Brighouse Town went five points clear at the top of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League First Division North.

After four seasons at Brighouse, Fenay Bridge-based midfielder Hall signed for Curzon this summer and went on as a substitute as the National League North side beat former Football League club York City 2-1 in their fourth round qualifying replay at the Tameside Stadium.

The win sealed a first-round trip to Hereford-based Westfields, who play in the Midlands League Prenier Division, the ninth tier of the English football system, and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Hall played junior football for Dalton Dynamoes and represented both Huddersfield and West Yorkshire Minors before breaking into senior football with the old Moldgreen club.

He helped Brighouse win promotion from the Northern Counties East League to the Northern Premier in 2014, and Paul Quinn’s side are currently leading the way from Bamber Bridge after a 2-1 home derby win over Farsley Celtic.

After Brighouse sealed victory through Tom Haigh after an own goal by Chris Howarth got them back on level terms, manager Quinn tweeted: “So proud of the players. Massive effort to come from behind and win.”

Former Huddersfield Town player Tom Denton with the play-off trophy won by his North Ferriby United team against AFC Fylde last season. He's now at Halifax

AFC Emley are in Tuesday night action at Grimsby Borough in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division (7.45).

Former Huddersfield Town player Tom Denton, of course, is in the FC Halifax Town squad who have been drawn away to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Draw in full: Sheffield United v Leyton Orient, Millwall v Southend , Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town, Merstham v Oxford United, Taunton/Hemel Hempstead v Barrow, Southport v Fleetwood, Yeovil v Solihull Moors, Stockport County v Torquay/Woking, Dartford v Sutton United, Walsall v Macclesfield, Port Vale v Stevenage, Northampton v Harrow Borough/Margate, Cambridge United v Dover Athletic, Westfields v York/Curzon Ashton, MK Dons v Spennymoor Town, Gillingham v Brackley Town, Alfreton/Gateshead v Newport, Portsmouth v Wycombe, Maidstone United v Rochdale, Bury v AFC Wimbledon, St Albans City v Carlisle, Boreham Wood v Notts County, Mansfield v Plymouth, Braintree Town v Eastbourne Borough, Hartlepool v Wrexham/Stamford, Bolton v Grimsby, Bradford v Accrington, Oldham v Doncaster, Eastleigh v Swindon, Shrewsbury v Barnet, Morecambe v Coventry, Crawley v Bristol Rovers, Whitehawk v Stourbridge, Colchester v Chesterfield, Lincoln City/Guiseley v Altrincham, Exeter v Luton, Charlton v Scunthorpe, Cheltenham v Crewe, Peterborough v Chesham, Blackpool v Kidderminster.

