Huddersfield footballer Ryan Hall is eyeing an FA Cup tussle with AFC Wimbledon or Bury.

His club Curzon Ashton won through to the second round with a 3-1 home replay win over Westfields.

The next tie will take place at their Tameside Stadium and be screened live by BT Sport on Sunday, December 4.

Former Brighouse Town player Hall came on as a substitute against Hereford-based Westfields.

They were the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, from the ninth tier of English football.

Curzon play in the National League North, the sixth tier.

Wimbledon and Bury play their first-round replay tonight, when FC Halifax Town host Dagenham & Redbridge.

The winners of the showdown at The Shay head to Eastleigh or Swindon Town in round two.

Huddersfield Town enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Town are using Curzon’s ground for their Under 23 Premier League Cup ties this season.

Their next group game there is against Liverpool on Sunday, February 12 (2.00).