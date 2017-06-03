Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ken Davy has sent his hearty congratulations to Huddersfield Town on their promotion to the Premier League.

The Huddersfield Giants owner is life president of the football club, having spearheaded Town’s emergence from administration back in 2003.

He was at Wembley with Andrew Watson, his chief executive from the time he was at the helm of Town.

“On behalf of all at Huddersfield Giants I’m delighted to congratulate Town on their promotion to the Premier League,” said Davy, who sold the club to Dean Hoyle in 2008.

“This is going to be fantastic for Huddersfield and the surrounding area, and great for the club.

“When I passed on the club to Dean I hoped one day they would make it to the top division, and I’m delighted that day has now come.”

Mr Davy said the atmosphere in the stadium was “terrific” for the play-off final against Reading FC and described the tension of the penalty shoot-out as “unbelievable”.

He added: “It was fitting that Andrew Watson was my guest because, along with Roger Armitage and Ann Hough, he played such an important part in the rescue and subsequent rebuilding of Town.

“When I stepped in, just 24 hours before the season kicked off there was no lottery, no shop and only eight players.

“Apart from that there was nothing left apart from a small and very loyal staff and about £1.5m of debt from the original £20m.

“I’m very proud of the fact that together we rebuilt the infrastructure at that time and maybe put in some foundations which have helped the club go on to achieve.

“Whilst Dean and I have not always seen eye to eye on some stadium issues, I have never wavered in my desire to see Huddersfield Town succeed, and I am delighted with what has now happened.”