The announcement of Huddersfield Town's 2017/18 season card prices should see a ripple effect not only felt across West Yorkshire but throughout the entire football league.

That's because with adult tickets priced at £199 in any part of the ground, the club are once again likely to regain their title as the cheapest side to watch in the entire SkyBet Championship.

Only Wigan Athletic were able to match the price of £179 this term but with the Latics looking increasingly likely to take the drop into League One, it leaves Huddersfield Town as the undisputed kings of accessible football for all.

After spending the past decade campaigning for such a cause, arguing the greedy and derisory prices supporters have to pay didn't just extend to Premier League fans, it was refreshing to see such a progressive stance from the football club last season.

But what has been even more pleasing is how the club's bravery to buck the trend of the myopic majority has not only been rewarded with 15,000 fans taking up the season card offer but also 13 of the top 20 best-ever John Smith’s Stadium attendances occurring this campaign.

In terms of percentage of the stadium filled each matchday, it equates to an average of 82% with only four other teams filling their ground closer to capacity (Newcastle United, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County).

The bumper crowds should be a ringing endorsement for other football club owners up and down the country to adopt a 'if you build it, they will come' mentality and lower their own ticket prices for next season.

Yet anyone who has taken a trip to the John Smith's Stadium this season will testify it's not just footfall the move brings about – it's a money-can't-buy atmosphere which has helped propel the club to third in the Championship, experiencing only three home defeats along the way.

Town's current league position and possible promotion to the Premier League could have provided the hierarchy the perfect excuse to adopt a 'wait-and-see' approach to next year's prices before conveniently hiking them up accordingly.

But announcing the price of £199 this week has shown a real commitment to the cause of sustainable and accessible football for all with the 11% cost increase more than modest and reasonable.

That's not only taking into account the entertainment provided on the pitch under David Wagner but also the possibility of watching Premier League football too.

Huddersfield Town really have put the rest of the English game to shame with the announcement not only greeted with delight from Town fans but also rival fans taking to social media to lavish envious praise on the club.

It is pricing that fans of teams such as Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers can only dream of.

But in an ever-increasing industry of out-of-touch owners and chairman who are involved in the beautiful game for all the wrong reasons, Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle is a shining example of how supporters should be treated.

Whereas most fans are viewed as customers whose devotion is taken for granted, Hoyle is a lifelong fan who has stood shoulder to shoulder first on the terraces of Leeds Road and then on the stands of the John Smith's Stadium.

He knows more than most what it is like to be a fan – working long hours all-week, saving for 90 minutes of escapism at the weekend.

Therefore the 2017/18 season-card prices aren't just a commitment to the affordable football ethos but a commitment to Huddersfield Town fans that Hoyle is still one of them and with them.

It's a commitment that deserves to be honoured by as many supporters as possible when the season-cards go on sale from 9am on Thursday April 6 online and at the ticket office.