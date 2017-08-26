Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's unbeaten start to the Premier League season will run through the international break as the Terriers earned a goalless draw against Southampton FC.

David Wagner's men had the better chances and dominated the match, but could not break the deadlock at the John Smith's Stadium.

And the Terriers did well to deny the Saints a winner in the final minutes as Mauricio Pellegrino's side ramped up the pressure ahead of the final whistle.

Town become only the second promoted side in Premier League history to keep a clean sheet in each of their opening three league matches, matching Charlton's effort in the 1997/98 season.

Here's how they did it today...

Run of the Ball

First Half

11: Davis finds Redmond in the box, but the winger puts in fractionally wide of the post. Let off for Town.

14: Zanka hits the target with a header, but it’s easy for Forster.

19: Great block to deny Kachunga from close range.

20: Top save from Forster to deny Mounie a first goal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

23: Kachuga beats his man and finds Van La Parra with the cut back - great block from a Saints defender to deny the Dutchman.

31: Mounie scuffs a strike just wide of the far post.

37: Yoshida misjudges a long ball over the top and Ince picks it up. He takes it first time on his left, but Forster makes a good save.

41: Forster makes a right mess of a Lowe cross and the ball falls to Kachunga - his effort is pushed out for a corner.

Second half

51: Gabbiadini drills a shot straight at Lossl.

57: Mounie latches on to a Smith cross, but can’t keep his header under the bar.

69: It’s last-ditch again from the visitors to deny Ince, Kachunga and Mooy in the space of 10 seconds.

82: Ward-Prowse goes down under a challenge from Zanka and is screaming for a penalty. No says the ref.

85: Lossl palms away a strike from Redmond.

90+1: Smith clears a Bertrand header off the line.

Line-ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Mooy, Billing (Williams, 61); Kachunga (Quaner, 88), Ince, van La Parra (Palmer, 56); Mounie

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Malone, Lolley, Hefele

Booked :

Southampton (4-3-2-1): Forster; Cédric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Lemina (Long, 64); Tadić (McQueen, 74), Redmond; Gabbiadini (Ward-Prowse, 70)

Subs Not Used : McCarthy, Hoedt, Austin, Boufal

Booked: Romeu

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0

Att: 23, 548 (Away: 1,439)