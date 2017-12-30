Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stretched their unbeaten run to four matches after a goalless draw against Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium.

With both sides evenly matched and cancelling each other out, chances were few and fair with the visitors arguably having the best of the opportunities.

Collin Quaner tested Burnley stopper Nick Pope with a rasping shot in the ninth minute while Jeff Hendrick had a goal disallowed for offside.

The Clarets could also feel aggrieved at having a legitimate penalty decision waved away in the second-half when Hendrick collided with Town stopper Jonas Lossl in the area.

Have a look at our quick-fire highlights on how today's hard-fought Premier League draw was achieved...

First Half

9 Minutes: Collin Quaner picks up the ball and runs at the Burnley defence before unleashing a rasping effort which keeper Nick Pope does well to push over the bar.

12 Minutes: Johann Berg Gudmundsson's free-kick looks for Kevin Long at the back post but he is ruled offside as Jonas Lossl pulls off a great save nonetheless.

18 Minutes: Mathias Zanka does well to intercept Ashley Barnes’ ball from finding Scott Arfield.

21 Minutes: Gudmundsson beats Jonathan Hogg and Scott Malone before seeing his shot go inches wide.

24 Minutes: Steven Defour goes close from 20 yards out after Gudmundsson does well to create an opening.

Second Half

48 Minutes: Quaner, Smith and Aaron Mooy combine well before Burnley keeper Pope catches the dangerous cross from the Australian.

53 Minutes: Sloppy play from Tom Ince sees the ball fall to Scott Arfield who runs through the defence to go one-on-one with Lossl - the Town keeper is equal to it though.

59 Minutes: Burnley have a penalty claim waved away by referee Paul Tierney - Jeff Hendrick looked to have been brought down by Lossl.

65 Minutes: Scott Malone whips a ball into the box but Rajiv van La Parra can’t control it and Burnley clear the danger...

76 Minutes: Ben Mee is booked for bringing down Quaner - the winger flicked the ball over the defender before being fouled.

78 Minutes: Mooy curls a free-kick into the area but it’s met by Mee and smashed clear by Phil Bardsley.

86 Minutes: Lossl, arguably the pick of the bunch today, is called into action once again - denying Wells from close range after Voke’s flick on...

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Hadergjonaj (Smith, 46’), Malone; Hogg, Mooy; Van La Parra, Quaner (Williams, 82’), Ince (Lolley, 55’); Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Mounie, Hefele

Booked: Zanka, Lolley

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Pope; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor; Cork, Defour; Arfield, Hendrick (Vokes, 73’), Gudmundsson; Barnes (Wells, 81’)

Subs Not Used: Lowton, Walters, Westwood, Marney, Lindegaard

Booked: Mee

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0

Attendance: 24,091