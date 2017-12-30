Huddersfield Town earned another Premier League point today despite putting in a below-par performance against Burnley.
The Lancashire side deserved to take all three points at the John Smith's Stadium, but a fine display by goalkeeper Jonas Lossl handed the Terriers a clean sheet and another point in their maiden Premier League season.
Here are your key talking points from the clash.
Key moment
Paul Tierney waving away Burnley’s shouts for a penalty in the second half.
Moan of the match
Too many misplaced passes from the Terriers in what was a poor performance in front of their own fans.
Talking point
Joe Lolley once again impressed after his introduction - is it time to see him in the starting XI?
Man of the match
Jonas Lossl : The Dane didn’t have much competition for the award today, but made some good saves to earn Town a point.
Tweet of the match
Referee watch
Paul Tierney (Wigan): Could have dished out a few more cards and waved away the penalty appeal, which looked like a spot kick.
Atmosphere
Not much to cheer for the fans today, but both sets of supporters played their parts.
Verdict
Not a great performance from the Terriers, but it’s another point towards survival.