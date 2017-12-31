Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned another Premier League point against Burnley yesterday despite being second best for the majority of the clash.

The Clarets were on top for the first half but couldn't make their dominance count, before Town made it more difficult for the visitors after the restart.

The only real moment of contention during the clash came on the hour when Town keeper Jonas Lossl appeared to bring down Ireland international Jeff Hendrick in the box, but referee Paul Tierney waved away any appeals.

The match - witnessed by 24,091 people at the John Smith's Stadium - eventually wound down, with David Wagner's men clinging on for another crucial top-flight point.

