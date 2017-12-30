Huddersfield Town and Burnley earned a share of the spoils in a large uninspiring contest at the John Smith's Stadium.
Town's best chance came in the ninth minute as Collin Quaner tested Nick Pope in the Burnley goal with a rasping effort.
At the other end,Jeff Hendrick had a goal ruled out for offside, before Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour flashed wide of Lossl's left and right goalposts respectively.
The second-half wasn't much better although the visitors felt aggrieved to be denied a penalty Hendrick appeared to be brought down by Town stopper Jonas Lossl.
The result leaves Huddersfield Town in 11 place and Burnley in seventh with David Wagner's men next in action at Leicester City on New Year's Day.
We'll hear from both Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner and Burnley boss Sean Dyche as they reflect on this afternoon's Premier League clash.
That’s it from the German head coach on today’s match - he is now speaking to the media about the forthcoming game against Leicester City on New Year’s Day.
On Burnley...
Burnley are a top team but perhaps we were a little tired in ball possession and we weren’t on our best and we had to fight and work hard for this point and clean sheet.
It’s a good point and clean sheet for us.
On the league position...
It’s not about where you are after 21 games but we are right on track.
We haven’t performed but we know have to improve and develop.
This was probably a lucky point, our first and you have to be happy with that...
Here's David Wagner...
And straight to the penalty decision...
I haven’t seen the video footage and I was too far away but I have spoken to Jonas and he says there was contact..
We were lucky and we weren’t at our best today but I am very happy with this point.
We have played better but it doesn’t mean this point and cleansheet is any less important or vital...
Dyche Leaves...
Up next is Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner - wonder what he has to make of his side’s display and that penalty decision...
On reflecting on 2017
It’s been a great 2017 for all concerned - everyone is on the same page; the players, the staff, the board, the fans.
There’s a lot of good things going on at the club.
On squad rotation...
We’re patching people up and I am particularly pleased with the display today - it’s a performance that should have won the game.
On Gamesmanship...
I totally understand gamesmanship - that’s a different thing but what I am talking about is blatent penalties.
Maybe VAR will clear things up.
On the penalty claim...
He (Jeff Hendrick) didn’t fall unnaturally and I am more frustrated about that.
He doesn’t go down flaying everywhere - I think the referee said he lost his footing.
Of course he did - on the goalkeeper and I think the referee has done well today but just not on that.
We haven’t had a single penalty this season but have had plenty against us.
Up first - Sean Dyche...
The Burnley boss arrives and launches straight into it...
We deserved all three points and overall all - a very good performance which didn’t get what it warranted.
It’s good for being on the road, not just on the chance count but also the display.
Welcome...
It’s been a game of mixed emotions as Huddersfield Town played out a lacklustre draw with Burnley but on the other hand it is still a valuable point against high-flying opposition.
I’m currently in the Press Room awaiting the arrival of both bosses where I will get their reaction to today’s result....