Huddersfield Town and Burnley earned a share of the spoils in a large uninspiring contest at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town's best chance came in the ninth minute as Collin Quaner tested Nick Pope in the Burnley goal with a rasping effort.

At the other end,Jeff Hendrick had a goal ruled out for offside, before Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour flashed wide of Lossl's left and right goalposts respectively.

The second-half wasn't much better although the visitors felt aggrieved to be denied a penalty Hendrick appeared to be brought down by Town stopper Jonas Lossl.

The result leaves Huddersfield Town in 11 place and Burnley in seventh with David Wagner's men next in action at Leicester City on New Year's Day.

We'll hear from both Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner and Burnley boss Sean Dyche as they reflect on this afternoon's Premier League clash.