Huddersfield Town were victims of a Burton Albion smash-and-grab at the John Smith's Stadium today.

The Brewers set up to take a point back to the Pirelli Stadium, but hit Town on the break in the 96th minute, with Jackson Irvine poking home the winner.

The loss damages Town's automatic promotion hopes - with Newcastle United and Brighton both taking all three points from their fixtures - but the Terriers are still mathematically in with a shot at a top two spot.

Here's how the match unfolded...

First Half

23 Minutes: Surely a push on Smith in the box!? Nothing given.

24 Minutes: Payne wriggles free in the box and fires a shot towards goal from an acute angle. Good save by McLaughlin.

26 Minutes: This time it’s an appeal from Burton. No dice from the referee.

27 Minutes: Burton didn’t like Whitehead’s tackle on Kightly and there’s some handbags.

Whitehead goes in the book.

32 Minutes: Burton are calling for a red for Hefele. The German centre-back has fled the scene.

Second Half

49 Minutes: Mooy whips a cross-shot in and it flicks off a Brewers head and flies just over the bar.

51 Minutes: Sordell loses Hefele and cuts inside the box on to his right foot.

Ward claims the tame strike.

64 Minutes: Hefele finds Wells and he’s through - he turns and is caught by a Burton defender.

Ref says no... again.

72 Minutes: Mooy looks like he’ll score... but it’s an exceptional block by a Burton man.

81 Minutes: Great save by Danny Ward to keep the scores level.

87 Minutes: Hefele’s header is nodded off the line!

88 Minutes: Whitehead sent off following a scrap in the box. Second yellow.

90+ Minutes: Burton miss by inches. Great goal-saving tackle by SMith.

90+ Minutes: Jackson Irvine wins it at the death for Burton.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Whitehead; Lolley (Kachunga, 55), Payne (Wells, 55), van La Parra; Quaner (Billing, 80)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie

Booked: Whitehead, Lowe

Sent Off: Whitehead (Second Bookable Offence)

Burton Albion (3-5-2): McLaughlin; Mousinho, McFadzean, Turner; Brayford, Christensen (Akins,77), Murphy, Kightly (Irvine, 63), Flanagan; Woodrow (Varney, 68), Sordell

Subs Not Used : Bywater, Dyer, McCrory, Naylor

Booked: McFadzean, Brayford, Sordell, Turner. Flanagan, Mousinho

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Burton Albion

Att: 20,154 (494 Away)

Next Match: Norwich City at John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship, April 5th (7.45pm kick-off)