Huddersfield Town were victims of a Burton Albion smash-and-grab at the John Smith's Stadium today.
The Brewers set up to take a point back to the Pirelli Stadium, but hit Town on the break in the 96th minute, with Jackson Irvine poking home the winner.
The loss damages Town's automatic promotion hopes - with Newcastle United and Brighton both taking all three points from their fixtures - but the Terriers are still mathematically in with a shot at a top two spot.
Here's how the match unfolded...
First Half
23 Minutes: Surely a push on Smith in the box!? Nothing given.
24 Minutes: Payne wriggles free in the box and fires a shot towards goal from an acute angle. Good save by McLaughlin.
26 Minutes: This time it’s an appeal from Burton. No dice from the referee.
27 Minutes: Burton didn’t like Whitehead’s tackle on Kightly and there’s some handbags.
Whitehead goes in the book.
32 Minutes: Burton are calling for a red for Hefele. The German centre-back has fled the scene.
Second Half
49 Minutes: Mooy whips a cross-shot in and it flicks off a Brewers head and flies just over the bar.
51 Minutes: Sordell loses Hefele and cuts inside the box on to his right foot.
Ward claims the tame strike.
64 Minutes: Hefele finds Wells and he’s through - he turns and is caught by a Burton defender.
Ref says no... again.
72 Minutes: Mooy looks like he’ll score... but it’s an exceptional block by a Burton man.
81 Minutes: Great save by Danny Ward to keep the scores level.
87 Minutes: Hefele’s header is nodded off the line!
88 Minutes: Whitehead sent off following a scrap in the box. Second yellow.
90+ Minutes: Burton miss by inches. Great goal-saving tackle by SMith.
90+ Minutes: Jackson Irvine wins it at the death for Burton.
Line-Ups
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Whitehead; Lolley (Kachunga, 55), Payne (Wells, 55), van La Parra; Quaner (Billing, 80)
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie
Booked: Whitehead, Lowe
Sent Off: Whitehead (Second Bookable Offence)
Burton Albion (3-5-2): McLaughlin; Mousinho, McFadzean, Turner; Brayford, Christensen (Akins,77), Murphy, Kightly (Irvine, 63), Flanagan; Woodrow (Varney, 68), Sordell
Subs Not Used: Bywater, Dyer, McCrory, Naylor
Booked: McFadzean, Brayford, Sordell, Turner. Flanagan, Mousinho
Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Burton Albion
Att: 20,154 (494 Away)
Next Match: Norwich City at John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship, April 5th (7.45pm kick-off)