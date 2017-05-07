Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stumbled to a final day defeat to Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds running out 3-0 victors.

Kenneth Zohore put the visitors ahead within the first 10 minutes before Danny Ward was sent off for handling the ball outside of his area.

Joe Bennett scored either side of half time to condemn Town to a 15th loss of the season.

Town will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals of the play-offs, with the first leg kicking off at the John Smith's Stadium at noon next Sunday.

Here's how today's match unfolded...

First half

7 Minutes: Zohore puts Cardiff 1-0 up.

16 Minutes: Great save from Ward to deny Cardiff a second goal. He got down quickly to his right after a snap-shot from inside the area.

18 Minutes: Ward picks out Brown who’s in... and it takes a fantastic goal-saving challenge to deny the Terriers an equaliser.

20 Minutes: Ward is sent off for a deliberate hand ball to deny Zohore a nailed on goal. He’s protesting that it hit his shoulder.

29 Minutes: 2-0 to Cardiff. Bennett with the goal.

44 Minutes: Brown finds Quaner with a great ball, but Murphy denies the German from a tight angle.

Second Half

46 Minutes: Pilkington is in, but shoots straight at Coleman.

47 Minutes: Brown plays in Van La Parra, who tries to chip the keeper. It’s marginally over the bar.

50 Minutes: Hoilett is one-on-one with Coleman, but clips his shot over the bar

71 Minutes: Cardiff counter from a Town free kick and Benett is on hand to notch hhis second of the game.

84 Minutes: Mooy breaks free on the right and lays it on a plate for Quaner, but the defender does enough to put him off and he clips wide of the near post.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg (Whitehead, 79), Mooy; Scannell (Coleman, 21), Brown (Wells, 67), van La Parra; Quaner

Subs Not Used: Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Lolley

Booked:

Sent-Off: Ward

Cardiff City (5-3-1-1): Murphy; Bennett, Peltier, Connolly, Morrison, Richards; Ralls, Gunnarsson, Pilkington (Whittingham, 63); Hoilett (Harris, 67); Zohore (Lambert, 79)

Subs Not Used : Amos, Noone, Halford

Booked: Richards

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Cardiff City 2

Next Match: Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship Play-Offs, Sunday May 14 (Noon kick-off)