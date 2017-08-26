Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a draw against Southampton in an entertaining Premier League encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

Buoyed on by a raucous home crowd, David Wagner's side dominated for the majority of the encounter but were left frustrated by a stubborn Saints rearguard.

And the visitor's arguably could have stolen all three points in stoppage time – Tommy Smith's forced to clear off the line from Nathan Redmond.

Check out the Examiner's quick-fire talking points below from a game which sees Town continue their unbeaten start to their debut Premier League campaign.

Key Moment

Tommy Smith’s clearance off the line in stoppage time - without it all Huddersfield Town’s excellent work would have been undone.

Moan of the Match

The fact Town may feel disappointed at only gaining a point shows how much the fine start has raised expectations.

Talking Point

Tom Ince’s second-half switch to the wing saw him reinvigorated - is that is best position going forward?

Man of the Match

Chris Lowe - Phenomenal reading of the game and some crucial blocks and interceptions throughout

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire) - A little bit picky and pedantic perhaps but he did at least let the game flow.

Atmosphere

Another great turn out in the Bank Holiday John Smith’s sunshine and the fans didn’t stop singing throughout. Phenomenal.

Verdict

Seven points from an opening nine alongside three clean sheets - an incredible platform to build upon after the international break.