Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League with a goalless draw at home to Southampton.

After two successive wins on their return to the top-flight after four decades away, the Saints frustrated David Wagner's side in an entertaining stalemate, where both sides could have snatched victory.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media as Town maintain their unbeaten record going into the international break.

The Sunday Express

It was bound to happen. The Huddersfield party was in full swing with two straight victories on their fairy-tale return to the big time.

And then the poopers from Southampton arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium and suddenly the frothy beer fell flat in terms of maximum points.

The Saints were definitely the sinners as they soaked up early pressure which would have sunk most visitors. And then came agonisingly close in the final seconds when Ryan Bertrand thought he’d stolen it with a header.

Such is life in the Premier League for the new boys but on this evidence they have enough in a midfield and attacking tank to return to winning ways on this magical tour of England’s greats.

The Guardian

Still unbeaten and yet to concede a goal, Huddersfield Town continue to defy pre-season forecasts of doom.

And this performance swelled their belief in themselves, even though the third match of their debut Premier League campaign was the first that they have failed to win.

Southampton proved to be the finest team David Wagner’s side have encountered so far, but the visitors were second best for much of this match.

The Telegraph

Still undefeated and still to concede a goal – when Huddersfield were promoted to the Premier League few would have expected them to scale its summit.

The season is only three games old but in a crackling atmosphere that was a synthesis of old and new, a goalless draw against Southampton was enough to prolong the euphoria that has swept through this parish since May.

It may yet prove their moment in the sun; certainly it is the sort of fixture against mid-ranking opponents from which they must collect maximum points in the future, especially before the winter nights draw in and more celebrated guests arrive.

But it was a Huddersfield showing that deserved goals and merited more than a point.

The Mirror

A game of missed chances as both sides had a number of clear cut opportunities to take the three points at a lively John Smith's Stadium.

It will be seen as a good point for Huddersfield Town against a strong Southampton side, but they will be frustrated to not to have won the game after being in control for the majority of it.

Southampton only truly came to life in the final 10 minutes and some poor finishing and dogged defending prevented them securing their second win of the season.

The Daily Mail

The final whistle had barely subsided when Huddersfield's stadium announcer took the microphone to release two snippets of news.

First up was the attendance. There were 23,548 inside this raucous ground for the visit of Southampton and they were thanked for their support. Then, in the next sentence, came the big announcement.

'Town fans,' he boomed after the 0-0 draw. 'You're top of the league!'

In that particular moment, it was an indisputable fact. At 5pm, after three rounds of matches, the pre-season favourites for relegation sat looking down on everyone else, undefeated with seven points and not a goal conceded.

Maximum points from their opening two assignments has served to whip up the euphoria that has swept around this town since May and the noise before kick-off reflected the buoyancy and optimism of supporters.

Home form, inevitably, will prove critical in the final reckoning next spring and if Huddersfield are to defy the odds, the importance of making home advantage count whenever possible is paramount - that's precisely what Burnley did last season.