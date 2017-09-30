Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to their first home defeat of the season as Tottenham Hotspur produced a scintillating performance at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In front of a global TV audience and a vociferous home support, the game was effectively over as a contest in the space of 23 first-half minutes.

A Harry Kane brace and another from Ben Davies shell-shocked Town with Moussa Sissoko grabbing a fourth for the visitors late on.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Key Moment

Tottenham Hotspur’s ninth minute goal from Harry Kane opened the floodgates and the visitors never looked back from then on in.

Moan of the Match

Harry Kane’s prowess in front of goal underlines what Town are missing in the final third when chances come their way.

Talking Point

Chris Lowe was once again in the spotlight for defensive frailties - time for Scott Malone to step-in at Swansea City?

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler - Had his work cut-out with the prolific Harry Kane but still looked Town’s best player

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire) - Arguably should have awarded Town a first-half penalty but otherwise got the majority of decisions right.

Atmosphere

Despite being well and truly beaten on the day, the Huddersfield Town fans never stopped singing throughout - pure class in front of a global TV audience.

Verdict

David Wagner’s men may have been taught a footballing lesson but this season is not about the Tottenhams or Manchester Uniteds but the Burnleys, Watfords and Brightons.