Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were served a Premier League masterclass by an impressive Tottenham Hotspur side at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Much of the media attention focused on Spurs forward Harry Kane after the game - the forward's first-half brace separated by a Ben Davies strike with substitute Moussa Sissoko rounding off the scoring late on.

It took Kane's current tally to 13 goals in his last eight appearances for club and country with both sets of supporters giving him a standing ovation when substituted in the 87th minute.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media from yesterday's game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Guardian

These days a team is not really a Premier League side until Harry Kane has shattered their defence. So this was an initiation of sorts for Huddersfield Town, who became the latest victims of a striker whose goals are fuelling Tottenham’s trophy ambitions and his own quest to break records.

David Wagner’s team had conceded only three goals in their first six top-flight matches since promotion but Tottenham fired that many past them in the first 23 minutes here, with Kane, inevitably, leading the onslaught.

He scored the visitors’ first and third goals, and was instrumental in creating the second for Ben Davies. The left-back Davies helped the visitors add a fourth in stoppage time by setting up Moussa Sissoko.

FourFourTwo

Harry Kane ended his free-scoring September in fitting fashion as his brace helped Tottenham to a 4-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.

The victory sends Mauricio Pochettino's men at least temporarily third in the table, while Huddersfield's fifth top-flight game without a win serves as a stark reminder of the challenge David Wagner's side have ahead of them as they bid to remain among the elite.

The Mirror

Harry Kane gave a masterclass in strike play taking his September goals total to 13.

The Spurs and England star was in a class of his own dismantling the Terriers with two goals in the first 23 minutes.

Kane’s monthly haul put down a marker for Gareth Southgate to make him permanent England captain.

His double here destroyed Town, whose hapless defence couldn’t cope in the first quarter of the game.

Telegraph

A strange and surreal somnolence swept over the last hour of this match. Tottenham’s players knocked the ball around with an impudence verging on indifference. Huddersfield jogged without intent, quietly and listlessly serving out their notice.

The fans basked in what was left of the breezy autumnal sunshine. An injury-time goal from Moussa Sissoko - yes, Moussa Sissoko - felt as shrill and abrupt as a phone ringing in church.

But Tottenham had earned their stroll in the park. They had earned their vaguely scruffy second half, an opportunity to preserve their limbs and ligaments ahead of an international break. Such was their reward for scorching the life out of the game in 25 stunning minutes.

Huddersfield were mesmerised by Tottenham’s speed of thought, speed of pass and deftness of touch, chasing the game like kittens pawing at dangling threads.