Huddersfield Town earned a second Premier League win in as many games today, with a 1-0 victory over fellow promoted side Newcastle United.

Aaron Mooy bagged the only goal of the game with a sweet strike from the edge of the area following a sharp one-two with Elias Kachunga.

The three points keep Town in second place in the Premier League behind Manchester United with 36 games to go.

Here's how the win unfolded today...

Run of the Ball

First Half

15: Mbemba’s clearance falls straight to Ince whose snap shot is comfortable for Elliot.

16: Top finger-tip save by Lossl to deny Ritchie.

21: Mounie leaps toward the corner, but he can’t connect with the header. Good chance.

23: Mounie presses well to dispossess Newcastle before getting to the byline and cutting a ball back for Ince - the winger’s shot falls kindly for the striker, but he’s offside.

Second half

50: GOAL! Superb strike from Aaron Mooy!

68: Good reaction stop by Lossl to deny Joselu.

69: Perez wastes a glorious opportunity to level up the scores.

71: Hayden’s shot from the edge of the area flies wide.

81: Goal-saving tackle by Lowe to deny Murphy.

90: Lossl saves Joselu’s speculative volley.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Mooy, Billing; Kachunga (Palmer, 72), Ince (Hefele, 90+2), van La Parra (Quaner, 69); Mounié

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Malone, Williams, Lolley

Booked : Billing, Palmer, Mounie

Newcastle United (4-4-1-1): Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Mbemba, Clark; Ritchie, Merino, Hayden (Diame, 75), Atsu; Perez (Murphy, 79); Gayle (Joselu, 52)

Subs Not Used : Darlow, Aarons, Saivet, Mitrovic

Booked: Ritchie, Hayden, Joselu, Lascelles

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Newcastle United 0

Att: 24,128