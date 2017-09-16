Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City today, depsite dominating the play.

Town were in the driving seat for most of the 90 minutes and broke the deadlock after half time through Laurent Depoitre.

But Leicester were back level minutes later when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty awarded after Chris Lowe tripped Andy King in the box.

Here's how the game played out at the John Smith's Stadium.

Run of the Ball

First Half

3: Depoitre drops the ball off to Ince and darts into the box. His glancing header is held by Schmeichel.

4: Ince is teed up by Sabiri, but his shot is blocked for a corner.

6: Lowe’s cross flashes across the box before it’s knocked back across. Ince’s follow-up shot is blocked.

16: Iheanacho waltzes through the Town defence, but Smith is there to make a last-ditch challenge on the forward.

23: Couple of great balls in by Town, with the second dropping the other side of the post. Sabiri’s header is deflected wide.

Second half

46: Depoiotre rolls Maguire and finishes coolly under Schmeichel.

49: Lowe trips King in the box. And Vardy converts from the spot. 1-1.

54: The corner is cleared, but Kahcunga revives it down the right and cuts back to Zanka. Schmeichel tips over for another corner.

62: Ince works an angle on the left but the ball falls for Zanka who’s shot is put in by Kachunga. The replay shows he’s well onside.

77: It’s inches wide from Ince, who bends a left-footed strike towards Schmeichel’s far post. Unlucky.

84: It’s a golden opportunity for Quaner who is picked out by Mooy... but the German can’t convert.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Mooy, Williams; Kachunga (Quaner, 74), Sabiri (Hogg,82) Ince; Depoitre (van La Parra, 90+2)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Malone, Billing, Hefele

Booked : Schindler

Leicester City (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mahrez, King, Ndidi, Albrighton (Gray, 65); Iheanacho (Okazaki, 69); Vardy (Slimani, 82)

Subs Not Used : Hamer, Dragovic, Amartey, Iborra

Booked: Okazaki

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Leicester City 0

Att: 24,169 (Away: 2,261)