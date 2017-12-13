Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a night to forget for Huddersfield Town as Premier League champions Chelsea strolled to victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro secured Antonio Conte's side victory at a canter on a cold Tuesday evening in West Yorkshire.

Town substitute Laurent Depoitre headed home a fine goal deep in stoppage time but it was a mere consolation for David Wagner's side.

And it will be the manner of the result which will have hurt more than the actual scoreline as Town failed to muster any real attacking impetus throughout the game.

Next up for Town is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday where head coach Wagner will be hoping for a much-improved display.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Rory Benson's quick-fire talking points from the game below..

Key moment

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl going short from a goal kick on a slippery day at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the keeper’s clearance being latched on to and punished by the visitors for their first goal.

Moan of the Match

Although understandable against the Premier League champions, Town were too unadventurous in the first half.

Talking Point

Tom Ince seems to get closer to scoring every match, but saw an effort cleared off the line by Andreas Christensen this evening.

Man of the Match

Aaron Mooy - Woke up in the second period and was at the heart of most Town attacks.

Referee Watch

Andre Marriner (West Midlands): A solid performance from the man in the middle.

Atmosphere

Exceptional from start to finish despite the scoreline.

Verdict

Town were second-best on the day and were outclassed by a Chelsea side dripping with talent.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-3-3): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe (Hadergjonaj, 67’), Smith; Hogg (Whitehead, 46’), Mooy; Williams; Ince, Mounié (Depoitre, 74’), Kachunga

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Van La Parra, Quaner

Booked:

Chelsea FC (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen (Ampadu, 80’), Rudiger; Moses, Kante (Drinkwater, 71’), Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard (Batshuayi, 68’), Pedro

Subs Not Used: Caballero, Cahill, Fabregas, Musonda

Booked:

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea FC 2

Attendance: 24,169 (Away: 2,292)