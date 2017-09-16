Huddersfield Town maintain their unbeaten home start to the Premier League season in an entertaining draw with Leicester City.
After dominating the first-half, David Wagner's side took the lead through Laurent Depoitre in the first minute of the second period.
But the lead lasted just four minutes as Jamie Vardy's spot-kick earned the Foxes a draw after Andy King was brought down in the box by Chris Lowe.
The hosts then found the back of the net again with an Elias Kachunga header but it was ruled wrongly ruled offside and the goal disallowed.
Key Moment
Chris Lowe’s rush of blood to the head to concede a penalty gave Leicester City an easy way back into the game.
Moan of the Match
Town’s inability to really put sides to the sword when in the ascendancy is still a concern for David Wagner
Talking Point
Laurent Depoitre may have only started because of the injury to Steve Mounie but has he cemented his starting place against Tottenham Hotspur with that performance?
Man of the Match
Laurent Depoitre - A colossal performance from a monster of a forward and fully deserved his goal.
Referee Watch
Jonathan Moss (West Riding) - An erratic performance from the man in the middle, got the penalty right but offside wrong.
Atmosphere
Another great sound from the 24,169 John Smith's Stadium crowd, roaring on David Wagner's men throughout.
Verdict
To come away disappointed not to have grabbed all three points once again underlines Huddersfield Town are good enough to compete at this level.