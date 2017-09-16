Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town maintain their unbeaten home start to the Premier League season in an entertaining draw with Leicester City.

After dominating the first-half, David Wagner's side took the lead through Laurent Depoitre in the first minute of the second period.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Jamie Vardy's spot-kick earned the Foxes a draw after Andy King was brought down in the box by Chris Lowe.

The hosts then found the back of the net again with an Elias Kachunga header but it was ruled wrongly ruled offside and the goal disallowed.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Key Moment

Chris Lowe’s rush of blood to the head to concede a penalty gave Leicester City an easy way back into the game.

Moan of the Match

Town’s inability to really put sides to the sword when in the ascendancy is still a concern for David Wagner

Talking Point

Laurent Depoitre may have only started because of the injury to Steve Mounie but has he cemented his starting place against Tottenham Hotspur with that performance?

Man of the Match

Laurent Depoitre - A colossal performance from a monster of a forward and fully deserved his goal.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Jonathan Moss (West Riding) - An erratic performance from the man in the middle, got the penalty right but offside wrong.

Atmosphere

Another great sound from the 24,169 John Smith's Stadium crowd, roaring on David Wagner's men throughout.

Verdict

To come away disappointed not to have grabbed all three points once again underlines Huddersfield Town are good enough to compete at this level.