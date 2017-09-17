Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's impressive start to life in the Premier League continued with a hard-fought draw with Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's men dominated the 2015-16 champions for large periods of the game and took the lead through Laurent Depoitre in the first minute of the second-half.

However, the Foxes were level four minutes later as Jamie Vardy converted from the penalty spot after Chris Lowe had brought down Andy King.

Although that is how it finished, arguably Town should have won it when a perfectly good Elias Kachunga header was ruled out for offside.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media from yesterday's game.

Daily Mail

David Wagner is the latest German to experience issues at a Premier League stadium this week.

The Huddersfield Town manager was celebrating when Elias Kachunga's close range effort appeared to put his vibrant side on the verge of a third Premier League win.

Assistant Referee Scott Ledger, however, had other ideas – raising his flag to make an incorrect decision and prompt howls from the stands. Wagner was more measured than his punters but equally upset.



Regardless, Huddersfield will remain in a happy place, basking in the glow of Premier League sunshine.

Before kick-off, the pubs of the nearby town centre were packed while both team coaches arrived outside to huge, applauding crowds. The party is nowhere near ending at a ground sponsored by a brewery.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Mirror

The Terriers were the better side from the start and were only denied three points by an assistant referee’s flag, which cancelled out Elias Kachunga’s second half header when replays showed he was clearly onside.

Leicester Mercury

City were largely second best to an energetic Terriers side and in the end hung on to a point which on the balance of play was a good result as City had been nowhere near their best.

Sky Sports

The result means Huddersfield continue to defy the odds in the upper echelons of the table.

The Telegraph

The last time these clubs met in this parish for a top-flight fixture, Frank Worthington scored for Huddersfield in a 2-2 draw.

This encounter, unlike the opening day of the 1971-72 campaign, stood out for its energy and endeavour and not the sort of reverie’s once painted by the dashing figure of Worthington.