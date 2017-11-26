Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town put in a gutsy performance which warranted more than defeat against their more illustrious Premier League rivals at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

In a first-half tactical masterclass, David Wagner's men claimed the lead just before the interval when Christopher Schindler's header was turned into his own goal by Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi.

Although the visitors dominated throughout it was more than Town deserved and the home side were unfortunate to find themselves on the end of a defeat.

Sergio Aguero's equaliser from the penalty spot early in the second period restored parity before Raheem Sterling claimed a lucky winner through a rebound.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below...

Key Moment

Sergio Aguero’s equaliser from the penalty spot just after the break hindered Town’s game plan to hold on and frustrate.

Moan of the Match

The dismissal of in-form Rajiv van La Parra at the final whistle is a massive blow for Huddersfield Town in the coming few weeks.

Talking Point

After an impressing showing, do we now all agree Tom Ince should play out wide and not through the middle?

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler: Crunching last ditch tackles and goal-making headers - a simply heroic performance

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire): No complaints about the penalty but arguably a little harsh with van La Parra’s sending off.

Atmosphere

Screened across the globe, the Town supporters once again enhanced their growing reputation for being the best in the Premier League.

Verdict

Manchester City may have the three points but Huddersfield Town have the hearts and minds after that performance.