Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City yesterday, but performed superbly to really test the Premier League pace setters.

The Terriers went ahead through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal on the stroke of half time, but were pegged back two minutes after the interval as Sergio Aguero dispatched a spot kick after Raheem Sterling had been tugged back in the box by Scott Malone.

Town defended heroically for the rest of the half, but could not see the game over the line in the bitter November cold as Sterling luckily diverted a Jonas Lossl save from Gabriel Jesus into the open net with fewer than 10 minutes to go.

Despite the defeat, Town received praise for their defensive resolve from a number of national newspapers.

Here are some of the best assessments of Town's performance.

Jason Burt - Daily Telegraph

"Huddersfield did not have a shot on target, they had less than 21 per cent possession and barely strung two passes together in the second half.

"But they were extraordinarily committed, organised and resilient.

"They almost achieved a remarkable result to add to the scalp of Manchester United.

"The promoted side were magnificent, as were their equally relentless supporters."

Daniel Taylor - Guardian

"They [City] had to work tremendously hard to save themselves and Huddersfield certainly deserved the ovation they received at the end, even if Rajiv van La Parra’s red card soured the mood after the final whistle.

"David Wagner’s men had given everything and when Nicolas Otamendi’s own-goal put them in front just before half-time their supporters could have been forgiven for daring to dream of a remarkable double, having already beaten Manchester United here last month."

Ross Heppenstall - Daily Express

"A bitterly cold afternoon in Yorkshire can test the soul, with Huddersfield displaying all the fighting spirit which carried them to promotion last term and recently proved too much for Manchester United.

"David Wagner’s men fought gamely from first whistle to last against their more expansively talented opponents and led at the break.

"City defender Nicolas Otamendi headed into his own net on the stroke of half-time and the John Smith’s Stadium, a cauldron of noise throughout, erupted."

Ian Ladyman - Daily Mail

"This was a compelling contest in Yorkshire. Huddersfield played their part and few would have begrudged David Wagner’s team adding a point to the three they took from United here a few weeks ago.

"Wagner’s team spent most of the afternoon deep in their own half but they were never under siege. City’s football was not at its usual imperious level and maybe that was why there was such relief when the dam broke.

"It was a funny goal, too, in keeping with the way City had played. Behind to a Nicolas Otamendi own goal in first-half stoppage time, a Sergio Aguero penalty had drawn City level right at the start of the second period and we presumed that would provide a platform for City to ease clear.

"It didn’t happen, though, and City’s football had grown worse as the game became fractious during the final half hour."

Jack Pitt-Brooke - Independent

"What might have been another stroll for City became their hardest match in months.

"Huddersfield Town, more than any other side this season, took City to a place they did not want to go.

"In the first half they sat deep, slowed City down and took the lead from a set piece just before half-time.

"In the second half they made this game a niggly scrap, so much so that Rajiv van la Parra was sent off for an incident with Leroy Sane after the final whistle."