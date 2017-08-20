The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned another three Premier League points on Super Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium.

In a game of few chances, an Aaron Mooy rocket separated the sides and fired Town to second in the table, only behind Manchester United on goal difference.

At the other end, the Magpies carved out a couple of opportunities but Town looked comfortable at the back for the majority of the match.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's victory...

Key Moment

Jonas Lössl’s save from a Matt Ritchie effort early in the game - crucial as if the visitors had scored it would have given them something to build on.

Moan of the Match

Town not making the breakthrough earlier - despite dominating possession Newcastle United stopper Rob Elliot was relatively untroubled for large periods.

Talking Point

Huddersfield Town are second in the table and the only team in history to have won all of their Premier League games - what a time to be a Town fan.

Man of the Match

Aaron Mooy - Took his goal superbly and was everywhere - he ran the midfield all day.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire): Was too fussy and needlessly cautioned players for decent challenges.

Atmosphere

An white-hot atmosphere from start to finish - a perfect showcase for West Yorkshire in front of the Sky cameras.

Verdict

Not a glamorous win by any means, but a good three points for Town which keeps the momentum rolling on.