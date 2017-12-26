The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town picked up another Premier League point today as they were held by Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tom Ince's first competitive goal for the Terriers handed them the lead going into the break, but Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi spoiled the part with half an hour to go with a close-range finish.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash

Key moment

The referee waving away a blatant penalty after Joe Allen took out Aaron Mooy in the area.

Moan of the match

Going ahead against a relegation candidate, Town were unable to hold on for three points.

Talking point

Tom Ince getting his first competitive goal for Huddersfield Town..

Man of the match

Jonas Lossl: What. A. Save.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Anthony Taylor (Manchester): Got both penalty decisions wrong and went to his book more than necessary.

Atmosphere

Great stuff from all the fans. Stoke supporters also loud at times.

Verdict

Another good point picked up at the John Smith’s Stadium against a side sliding down the table.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe (Malone, 83’), Smith; Hogg, Mooy; Van La Parra (Lolley 62’), Quaner, Ince; Mounie (Depoitre, 62’)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Hadergjonaj

Booked: Schindler, Zanka

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Butland; Wimmer, Zouma, Shawcross Ramadan (31’), Edwards; Cameron, Fletcher (Adam, 76’); Choupo-Moting, Allen, Shaqiri (Diouf, 65’); Crouch

Subs Not Used: Grant, Berahino, Affelay, Souttar

Booked: Ramadan, Cameron, Zouma, Diouf

Half time : Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke 0

Attendance : 24,047

Next match : Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Saturday, December 30 (kick off 3pm)