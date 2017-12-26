Huddersfield Town picked up another Premier League point today as they were held by Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium.
Tom Ince's first competitive goal for the Terriers handed them the lead going into the break, but Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi spoiled the part with half an hour to go with a close-range finish.
Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash
Key moment
The referee waving away a blatant penalty after Joe Allen took out Aaron Mooy in the area.
Moan of the match
Going ahead against a relegation candidate, Town were unable to hold on for three points.
Talking point
Tom Ince getting his first competitive goal for Huddersfield Town..
Man of the match
Jonas Lossl: What. A. Save.
Tweet of the match
Referee watch
Anthony Taylor (Manchester): Got both penalty decisions wrong and went to his book more than necessary.
Atmosphere
Great stuff from all the fans. Stoke supporters also loud at times.
Verdict
Another good point picked up at the John Smith’s Stadium against a side sliding down the table.
Line ups
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe (Malone, 83’), Smith; Hogg, Mooy; Van La Parra (Lolley 62’), Quaner, Ince; Mounie (Depoitre, 62’)
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Hadergjonaj
Booked: Schindler, Zanka
Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Butland; Wimmer, Zouma, Shawcross Ramadan (31’), Edwards; Cameron, Fletcher (Adam, 76’); Choupo-Moting, Allen, Shaqiri (Diouf, 65’); Crouch
Subs Not Used: Grant, Berahino, Affelay, Souttar
Booked: Ramadan, Cameron, Zouma, Diouf
Half time : Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke 0
Attendance : 24,047
Next match : Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Saturday, December 30 (kick off 3pm)