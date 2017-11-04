Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion today thanks to a Rajiv Van La Parra wondergoal.

The Winger struck on the half time whistle as he bent the ball perfectly into the top corner of Ben Foster's goal from 25 yards out.

Christopher Schindler was sent off after the interval, but a resolute defensive display from Town allowed the Terriers to keep all three points in West Yorkshire.

Here's how the match unfolded...

Run of the Ball

First Half

16: Penalty shout for Town as Van La Parra goes down under a Gibbs challenge. The ref says no.

18: Ince curls a firmly-struck effort straight into Foster’s gloves.

33: Ince blazes over after the ball fell to his feet from a corner. Should have scored.

36: Town take the free kick quickly and move it to Ince on the edge... who draws Foster into a comfortable save.

45: WHAT A STRIKE. Van La Parra puts Town ahead.

Second half

49: Kachunga and Ince combine well in the West Brom area, but the ball just won’t sit for the Englishman.

57: Schindler is sent off for a second yellow card.

74: Cranie clears the initial ball, but the second cross is straight on Rondon’s head... but he nods wide.

78: Rodriguez has the shot, but he smashes it well wide.

90+3: SENSATIONAL! Great save from Lossl to deny McCLean!

90+4: HE’S ONLY GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN! Another magnificent save from Lossl!

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Schindler, Zanka, Malone (Lowe, 79); Hogg, Mooy; van La Parra (Williams, 62), Ince, Kachunga (Cranie, 61); Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Green, Smith, Quaner, Mounie

Booked: Schindler, Williams

West Bromwich Albion (5-3-2): Foster; Gibbs, Evans, Hegazi, McAuley (Phillips, 59), Nyom; Barry, Krychowiak (McClean, 59), Livermore; Rodriguez, Robson-Kanu (Rondon, 59)

Subs Not Used: Myhill, Yacob, Brunt, Chadli

Booked: Hegazi, Nyom, McClean, Barry

Half time: Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 0

Attendance: 24,092 (Away: 2,211)

Next match: AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Premier League, Saturday November 18 (kick-off 3pm)