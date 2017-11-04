Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town held on for a hard-fought win against West Bromwich Albion on an afternoon of high drama at the John Smith's Stadium.

After beating Manchester United, the 1-0 victory was the club's second successive top-flight home win for the first time since November 1971.

Yet it wasn't without controversy – Christopher Schindler sent off in the 57th minute for a second bookable offence after Rajiv van La Parra's thunderbolt had opened the scoring.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Key Moment

Jonas Lossl’s double save deep into the six minutes of injury time ensured all three points were staying in West Yorkshire.

Moan of the Match

Roger East’s officiating tried to tarnish what was another excellent afternoon on the eve of the second anniversary of David Wagner’s appointment.

Talking Point

Have Huddersfield Town found another side worse than themselves in order to stay up? Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion….just need one more.

Man of the Match

Rajiv van La Parra: Arguably had the best 45 minutes of his Huddersfield Town career and fully deserved his goal.

Tweet of the Match



Referee Watch



Roger East (Wiltshire): Erratic decision-making throughout the encounter - Premier League? You’re having a laugh!

Atmosphere

An impeccably observed minute’s silence and another cauldron of noise from first to last whistle proved the Manchester United game was not just a one-off.

Verdict

Despite the best intentions of the referee, Huddersfield Town once again showed the character, grit and determination to succeed in the Premier League.