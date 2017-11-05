Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stunning first-half strike from Rajiv van La Parra saw 10-man Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Dutchman curled home the only goal just before half-time and, although Christopher Schindler was sent off early in the second period, David Wagner's side held on for the victory.

It was the Terriers' fourth league win of the campaign and lifts them five points clear of the Baggies, who have not won since mid-August.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on another impressive Premier League home display...

The Express

It was a battle of the baseball caps between designer wearers David Wagner and Tony Pulis.

But at the end, it was the West Brom boss who would have preferred a crash helmet with Baggies’ fans screaming for his head with angry chants of “We want Pulis out.”

That’s Pulis’ strugglers without a victory in nine Premier League games. They’ve only won two of their last 20 matches in the top flight which they could be in danger of leaving.

No such gloom and doom for Huddersfield who climbed to 10th, despite having Christopher Schindler sent off, with Rajiv van La Parra’s wonder goal deciding the game – his first in the big time.

Wagner was in a great mood to celebrate his second anniversary today and Huddersfield winning successive top-flight home games for the first time since November 1971.

The Independent

It is on days like these that Huddersfield look as if they may just survive in the Premier League. Tony Pulis’ survival prospects, by contrast, are looking rather bleaker.

The Albion head coach faced chants of “We want Pulis out” from the visiting support during defeat by opponents who played for the final half-an-hour with 10 men following the dismissal of Christopher Schindler for two bookable offences.

It is now nine league matches without a victory for Pulis, a run that has brought just four points. Optimism levels have fallen a long way since they won their opening two league matches of the season.

Huddersfield too have found life harder since beginning life in the Premier League with two victories, but then the fact that they are here at all is something of a wonder. At times, they have looked out of their depth, notably against Tottenham and Liverpool.

Yet victory over Manchester United a fortnight ago showed that they could pull off the miraculous. This win was more of a grind, but arguably more valuable. It was the perfect way for David Wagner to celebrate the second anniversary of his appointment, which falls on Sunday. The head coach, ecstatic at full-time, raced on to the field to embrace his players.

Daily Mail

Before kick-off, Huddersfield were handing out throat lozenges at the John Smith’s Stadium. Tony Pulis may have wished it was pain killers.

The West Bromwich Albion manager has a headache and after another defeat - which means they now have two wins from their last 20 Premier League matches stretching back to last season - it shows no signs of disappearing.

Here, many of the travelling Baggies supporters demanded the Welshman’s head. What Pulis has done for this club should not be forgotten, and they should be careful what they wish for, but this was a new low.

Express & Star

Rajiv Van La Parra's gorgeous strike on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts a deserved lead before Christopher Schindler was sent off for David Wagner's team just before the hour mark.

But despite having an extra man, Albion were unable to break down Huddersfield and the 2,340 unhappy Baggies in the sold-out away end bombarded their head coach from the stands.

Chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning', 'Tony Pulis, get out of our club', and 'Tony Pulis, your football is s**t' came out of the seething away end during the second half and at the final whistle a large group of fans came down to the pitchside to make their feelings felt, although their chants were drowned out by the exuberant Huddersfield celebrations