Huddersfield Town were the masters of their own downfall as they slipped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite dominating the initial exchanges, Hammers captain Mark Noble capitalised on a lazy pass from Town stopper Jonas Lossl to open the scoring in the 25 minute.

Joe Lolley equalised with a superb curling effort just before half-time before the Terriers conceded three second-half goals.

The first of those came after 11 seconds, Marko Arnautovic expertly converting after being put through with Manuel Lanzini then finding the net twice in the space of five minutes.

The results sees the Hammers leap frog Town who drop to 13 in the table and face bottom-three side Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium next weekend.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from the John Smith's Stadium.

First Half

7 Minutes: West Ham’s James Collins does well to cut out a low cross from Scott Malone after good work from Joe Lolley.

8 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra then picks up the ball and unleashes a strike from 30 yards out which rebounds away for a corner.

9 Minutes: Van La Parra once again tries his luck from distance - this time blocked by Pedro Obiang.

15 Minutes: A minute's applause as a tribute to Moldgreen 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson who tragically died in a car accident earlier this week.

18 Minutes: West Ham's first real sight of goal as Cheikhou Kouyate gets in behind the Town defence but he can’t keep his cross in play.

24 Minutes: GOAL - Jonas Lossl plays a crazy short-ball to Lolley who is quickly dispossessed by West Ham captain Mark Noble who fires it past the Town keeper.

30 Minutes: Tom Ince collects Depoitre's knock down and drives at the defence before his cross is inches away from Depoitre reconnecting with it.

40 Minutes: GOAL - Lolley receives the ball from Mooy, jinxs past two into the area before perfectly curling the ball past Adrian into the top corner.

Second Half

46 Minutes: GOAL – Cheikhou Kouyate wins a flick on straight from a long ball from kick-off; Marko Arnautovic flicks it over the head of Smith and expertly beats Lossl!

51 Minutes: Great defending from Christopher Schindler as Jonathan Hogg is caught in possession - he block Obiang’s pass for the ball to go behind for a corner.

52 Minutes: An Aaron Cresswell corner bounces around the area before being hooked away on the line by Mooy.

53 Minutes: Van La Parra collects the ball and fires a cross into the box which narrowly misses Depoitre.

56 Minutes: GOAL - Lanzini is played through by Arnautovic and the Argentine midfielder does not miss from a one-on-one with Lossl, drilling the ball home with Smith playing him onside.

61 Minutes: GOAL - The Terriers are caught on the break again; Arnautovic eases past the challenge of Schindler before playing the ball to Lanzini who coolly slots home.

73 Minutes: Pritchard’s low free-kick is excellently saved by Adrian before Ogbonna recovers well to stop Depoitre from the rebound.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith (Kongolo, 71’), Schindler, Zanka, Malone; Mooy, Hogg; Van La Parra, Lolley (Pritchard, 66’), Ince; Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Sabiri, Williams, Mounie, Hefele

Booked: Smith,

West Ham (5-3-2): Adrian; Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Obiang, Noble, Kouyate; Lanzini (Rice, 85’), Arnautovic (Ayew, 82)

Subs Not Used: Hart, Cullen, Burke, Chicharito

Booked: Cresswell

Half time: Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham United 1

Attendance: 24,105