Huddersfield Town slumped to a heavy defeat at home against West Ham United today, with the Terriers second best across the park.

Marko Arnautovic's strike and Manuel Lanzini's brace in the second half handed the Irons all three points after Joe Lolley had cancelled out Mark Noble's opening goal in the first period.

The win takes the Hammers above Town in the Premier League table, with the Terriers four points above the relegation zone.

Here are the key talking points from today's loss.

Key moment

Marko Arnautovic firing the Hammers ahead just 15 seconds into the second half.

Moan of the match

Another second-half collapse from Town allows a relegation candidate to go above them in the table.

Talking point

Alex Pritchard looked lively after his introduction - can he bring Town that creative spark they desperately need?

Man of the match

Jonathan Hogg: Broke up the play well on a number of occasions despite being overrun at times by West Ham’s five-man midfield.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Jon Moss (Sunderland): Seemed to find himself too close to the action at times and made some poor calls.

Atmosphere

Spine-tingling at the start for the first game at the JOhn Smith’s Stadium this calendar year, but dampened by a dismal display.

Verdict

A damaging home defeat for Town. The pressure will be on at Stoke City next weekend.